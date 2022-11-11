Lineup Announced For Pittsburgh's Children's Theater and Bridge Theater Series

Season and single tickets are on sale for the Winter-Spring 2023 season of the Children's Theater and Bridge Theater Series which includes a total of 7 shows taking place throughout the Cultural District starting in January of next year. Families are invited to experience the wonder and play of the Children's Theater Series and to embark on the conquests and mysteries of the Bridge Theater Series. Two of the seven shows are also a part of the EQT Children's Theater Festival slated for May 19 - 21, 2023.

For the first time, families are able to choose three or more shows between both series to create a custom package with the new Build-Your-Own Subscription option (starting at $30) Subscriptions to the Children's and Bridge Theater series are available by calling 412-456-1390 or online at TrustArts.org/Kids. Single tickets (starting at $12) can be purchased online at TrustArts.org/Kids or by calling 412-456-6666. Groups of 10+ can order tickets by calling 412-471-6930 or visit TrustArts.org/groupsales.



In addition to their seats, season ticket holders receive great benefits including great savings on additional single tickets, restaurant discounts, and an unlimited amount of ticket exchanges. This season of ultimate family theater is full of exciting adventures, captivating stories, humor, and plenty of surprises!

Llama Llama - Live!

Jan 14, 2023 | Byham Theater



Performed by the Bay Area Children's Theatre

It's the end of the day for the Llama family. After a long day of adventures at the school and the store, Baby Llama can't wait to put on his red pajamas. He and his friends, the toys, are ready to sing and dance their way to sleep...except...they need a bedtime story and a kiss goodnight and a drink of water. But, where's Mama? This hilarious new musical based on the bestselling books by Anna Dewdney will warm every Llama and Llama Mama's heart.

Book, lyrics, and music by Austin Zumbro.

Age Recommendation: Best for ages 3+

Rapunzel

Feb 4 - 6, 2023 | Byham Theater

Produced by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and Claire Sabatine

In this new adaptation of a beloved story, Rapunzel lives with her loving yet overprotective Nan after her mother left across the big sea. Year after year, Nan builds their tower higher and higher to protect them from the disgraceful, scary world. And year after year, Rapunzel's hair - and her curiosity about the outside world - grows too! It isn't until a local girl, Rafi, meets and befriends Rapunzel that she finally gets the courage to be free.

Age Recommendation: Best for ages 3+

Weekday Matinee available

Big Bubble Bonanza

Mar 19 - 20, 2023 | Byham Theater



Produced by Jeff Boyer Productions

See the newest, funniest, zany spectacular from world-famous, Guinness Book of World Records-holding, master bubble wrangler Jeff Boyer, as he takes bubbles to the max with big bubble flair. Mixing comedy, music, and interactive bubble-magic, Jeff engages and delights audiences of all ages in a sensory-friendly bubble extravaganza for the whole family!

Age Recommendation: Best for ages 3+

Weekday Matinee available

The Gruffalo

May 19 - 21, 2023 | Byham Theater



Produced by Tall Stories UK

A much-loved show that's toured Britain and the world, The Gruffalo now comes to the Byham Theater to bring songs, laughs and monstrous fun for children aged 3+ and their grown-ups!



Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in Tall Stories' magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. While searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the high-spirited Snake.



The Gruffalo is also a part of the 2023 EQT Children's Theater Festival. Tickets to this production may be purchased as part of a subscription to the 2023 season. Single tickets for Festival productions will go on sale in February 2023 with the full festival announcement.



Age Recommendation: Best for ages 3+

Weekday Matinee available

Danny Carmo's Mathematical Mysteries

Feb 23 - 24, 2023 | Byham Theater

Produced by Cahoots

Prepare to be amazed, dazzled, and bewildered by Cahoots' mind-blowing production Danny Carmo's Mathematical Mysteries - a spectacular show where math, theatre, and digital technology collide to create a fun and interactive performance that proves how understanding math can be fun!

Meet Danny Carmo. It's not so long ago that he thought school and, in particular, math wasn't for him. He was more interested in dreaming about a future on the stage and perhaps the big screen...all he ever wanted to be was a famous magician! But, when Danny knuckled down to learn all the tricks of the trade, he realized that math was not only essential... it was the SECRET to a whole load of magic.

Age Recommendation: Best for ages 7+

Weekday Matinee available

The Lightning Thief

Apr 28, 2023 | Byham Theater



Produced by Theaterworks

Percy Jackson is about to be kicked out of boarding school. Again. And that's the least of his troubles. Zeus's master lightning bolt has been stolen, and Percy is the prime suspect. Now Percy has ten days to find and return Zeus's stolen property and bring peace to a warring Mount Olympus. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the true thief. He must come to terms with the father who abandoned him; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and unravel a treachery more powerful than the gods themselves. Adapted from the book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan.

Age Recommendation: Best for ages 7+

A Letter for Elena

May 19 - 21, 2023 | PNC Theatre at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse



A coproduction of Le Petit Théâtre de Sherbrooke & La [parenthèse] / Christophe Garcia

On a summer morning in the countryside, Frank, Lucy, and Aïcha find a multitude of letters on the side of the road, left there just for them. There are messages from everyone, except Elena, their best friend and the fourth of the gang. She remained silent for a reason they could not explain themselves. There had to be a letter from her, and they needed to find it! Throughout their research, Frank, Lucy, and Aïcha reveal to us, step by step, the words of a whole town saying goodbye: those of a little brother not yet born, with so many questions in his mind, those of a grandfather who's already in heaven waiting for them, secret words, words that protest, neon words glowing with love... And slowly, they clear up some space. At the crossroads of theater and dance, A Letter for Elena unfolds itself like a treasure hunt where the path of mourning is slowly drawn, and words take form to say goodbye.

Content warning: This show contains bright lights, moments of darkness, and themes of loss of a loved one and friendship. Due to the content of this show, tickets may not be purchased for children under the age of 7.

Age Recommendation: The show is suitable for ages 7+ only

Weekday Matinee available

A Letter for Elena is also a part of the 2023 EQT Children's Theater Festival. Tickets to this production may be purchased as part of a subscription to the 2023 season. Single tickets for Festival productions will go on sale in February 2023 with the full Festival announcement.