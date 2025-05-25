Gene Kelly Awards Announces Winners for 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An overly-enthusiastic sold-out crowd filled the Benedum Center as Pittsburgh CLO and The Michael J. Kara Family celebrated Allegheny County’s finest high school musical theater performers at the 34th Annual Pittsburgh CLO Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Established in 1991, and named for legendary performer and Pittsburgh native Gene Kelly, the awards celebrate the extraordinary talent, creativity, and collaboration taking place on high school stages throughout Allegheny County each year. This year’s ceremony also paid special tribute to the man whose passion and foresight made it all possible: Charlie Gray, Pittsburgh’s CLO’s Executive Director from 1982-1996, and the driving force behind the creation of the Gene Kelly Awards.

"Charlie Gray was a visionary leader whose contributions to Pittsburgh CLO and the broader arts community will be remembered for generations," said Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer of Pittsburgh CLO. "His dedication to expanding the reach of musical theater beyond the stage and into the classroom has left an extraordinary legacy that continues to inspire artists and educators alike, helping to nurture not only the musical theatre artists of the future, but the next generation of audiences and supporters as well."

The event featured live performances from eight schools nominated for Outstanding Musicals and highlighted 12 student finalists nominated for Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Actress. Gene Kelly’s widow, Patricia Ward Kelly, was a special guest presenter, bringing an even deeper connection to the ceremony’s namesake.

The Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater does more than honor performance, they elevate the role of arts education and provide opportunities for growth, leadership, and lifelong confidence. Through the discipline of rehearsals and the teamwork required on and off stage, students gain skills that translate directly to college, careers, and leadership roles in any field. These experiences foster communication, adaptability, and a strong work ethic – all qualities that prepare students for success far beyond graduation!

"What makes the Gene Kelly Awards so special isn’t just the talent, it’s the teamwork and support these students show for one another," said Jim Scriven, Director of Education at Pittsburgh CLO. "Whether they’re on stage, backstage, or cheering from the audience, they are building a community rooted in creativity, respect, and shared passion. That’s what stays with them long after the final curtain."

Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards presented over $70,000 in scholarships, including the following college-bound seniors:

Point Park University presented Hallie Cantola & Jessica Moles with a scholarship renewable for four years, to attend Point Park University’s Conservatory of Performing Arts.

Robert Morris University presented Quinlan Catanzaro with a scholarship renewable for four years, to attend Robert Morris University.

Seton Hill University presented Gianna Sotereanos with scholarships to attend Seton Hill University.

Gene Kelly Cash Scholarships were awarded to three high school seniors who have applied and were accepted to a school for the performing or technical arts: Carmella DeVore, Kennedy Edwards, & Ava Stropkaj

The Pittsburgh CLO Ambassadors awarded scholarships to three college-bound students who will be pursuing a major outside of the arts: Braeden Bungard & Marisa Cancilla

The Charles Gray Award for Special Achievement in Arts Education was presented to Northside Catholic Assumption Academy in recognition of its arts education program. The school has made an enduring commitment to use the arts as a way to build community, develop empathy, and promote leadership skills. The school was presented with an award and a cash prize.

Now in its 22nd year, The Kelly Critics program is a joint partnership between Pittsburgh CLO, Dr. Christopher Rawson, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Jake Johnson from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School was presented with the Christopher Rawson Kelly Critics Award and a cash prize.

The judging panel, comprised of performing arts educators, arts administrators, entertainment professionals, and performers have spent the past three months attending performances at the following 34 Allegheny County High Schools: Avonworth High School, Baldwin High School, Bishop Canevin High School, Brentwood High School, Carlynton Junior-Senior High School, Central & Oakland Catholic High Schools, Chartiers Valley High School, Deer Lakes High School, Elizabeth Forward High School, Gateway High School, Hampton High School, Keystone Oaks High School, McKeesport Area High School, Montour High School, North Hills High School, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School, Penn Hills High School, Pine-Richland High School, Pittsburgh Allderdice High School, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Quaker Valley High School, Redeemer Lutheran School, Riverview Jr/Sr High School, Saint Joseph High School, Serra Catholic High School, Seton LaSalle Catholic High School, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy Senior School, Springdale Jr./Sr. High School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Upper St. Clair High School, West Allegheny High School, Westinghouse Arts Academy, and Woodland Hills High School.

