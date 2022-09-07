Fall Gallery Crawl Comes to the The Cultural District Featuring Pittsburgh Pop-up Curated By First Lady, Michelle Gainey!

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the return of the annual fall Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to Midnight featuring an array of free events at over 15 Crawl Stops located in Pittsburgh Cultural Trust galleries, and other various indoor and outdoor locations and public spaces throughout the Cultural District.

"This Crawl is extra special as I am excited to announce Pittsburgh's very own First Lady, Michelle Gainey is bringing her Pittsburgh Paints initiative to the Crawl, " says Terri Bell, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Community Engagement. "A passion project of hers, this pop-up at the Peirce Studio in the Trust Arts Education Center, will highlight and showcase Pittsburgh's robust art scene with artists and pieces chosen by Mrs. Gainey herself.".

"Pittsburgh Paints gave me the opportunity to highlight local artists and bring culture into the Mayor's Office when the program started back in February of 2022," says Michelle Gainey. "Having the opportunity to continue to highlight these artists at a pop-up during such an established event in the community is a huge asset not only for the artists but Pittsburgh as a whole."

Other events at the Trust Arts Education Center include Bringing History to Life: African American Colorized Gallery, by Randall Coleman, a collection of photos that offers viewers the opportunity to admire historical photographs as if they were taken today. Guests will have access to this virtual gallery at the entrance of the 4th floor. In the main room of the 4th floor, there will be a collection of photographs from Pittsburgh-based members of the American Society of Media Photographers.

The Crawl will conclude with the outdoor edition of the popular After Dark event: Silent Disco, at The Backyard at 8th & Penn from 10:00 p.m. to midnight, featuring music by DJ Big Phill, SLiM Tha Dj, and DJ Petey C.

The 2022 Fall Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District includes four featured exhibits at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Galleries: Supply and Demand, an interstitial navigation between beauty, sublime, and the picturesque, by artist Ian Brill continuing its debut at Wood Street Galleries. USE WHAT YOU GOT, at 707 Penn Gallery by atiya jones, a debut solo exhibition of their self-inspired works. Also making its first Crawl debut is The Pittsburgh Left at SPACE, an exhibition of work by eleven artists whose practice is intrinsically connected to Pittsburgh. Past Crawl participants, Boom Concepts will return with a soon to be announced, special new exhibit at 820 Gallery.

Other visual and public art events include the return of the Umbrella Sky Project, an installation that debuted in Pittsburgh during the 2017 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival captivating visitors who flooded social media with colorful selfies and vibrant photography. Five years later, a new edition of the fan-favorite installation will cast its canopy of color across the sky in downtown Pittsburgh's Cultural District at Trust Oasis. Crawl goers also have another opportunity to visit Pyramid Xl Sphere, the larger-than-life public art installation at the Backyard at 8th & Penn. Also at the Backyard are performances from hip hop artist Livefromthecity, and the Bill Henry Band, along with the return of the Pittsburgh Art Bus presented by Redfishbowl.

Additional Crawl stops to be enjoyed featuring Cultural District partners are A Night of Art at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's Night Market in Market Square, artwork and murals on display, performances, and more by students at Urban Pathways Charter School and Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts school for 6-12, the N'art Campaign Giveaway presented by the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council, and featured works by various local artists and makers at love, Pittsburgh and Adda Coffee and Tea House. Con Alma will also be offering a Pittsburgh Jazz-Themed Vinyl Happy Hour and late-night jazz during Crawl After Dark.

The fall Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District is presented by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan and is a part of RADical Days 2022.

To view the full lineup for the Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District visit: TrustArts.org/Crawl. Gallery Crawl locations are universally accessible, unless otherwise noted. For more information, visit TrustArts.org/Accessibility or call (412) 456-6666.

Guests are encouraged to visit TrustArts.org/Welcome prior to visiting the Cultural District for the latest information on venue entry requirements, safety, and security. Independently-operated venues participating in the Crawl may have their own protocols in place. Guests should double-check TrustArts.org/Crawl before visiting and consider bringing a mask and proof of vaccination to stay adaptable during their time in the Cultural District.