Tickets On Sale Now For Ballet Arizona Fall And Winter Digital Performances

You can now purchase tickets to "Inspire" and "Nutcracker Suite".

Ballet Arizona continues to innovate and pivot its 2020-2021 season with two new virtual performances. Tickets are on sale now for "Inspire" and "Nutcracker Suite," which will bring the magic and beauty of dance to patrons in the safety of their own homes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

All performances will be available to stream on demand 24 hours after the start time. For more information and to purchase your streaming ticket, visit balletaz.org.

"Inspire"

Saturday, Nov. 7 starting at 7 p.m., $20 to stream

Enjoy an hour of beautiful classical, innovative contemporary and exciting new ballet works from the choreographic masterminds at Ballet Arizona. In addition to the world-class dancing, viewers will get an exclusive opportunity to peek behind the curtain and join Ballet Arizona virtually backstage for dancer interviews and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the magic that occurs before the dancers take the stage. The series of four works includes:

· Pas de Sept. Company Premiere, Choreography by August Bournonville

· Pacopepepluto. Choreography by Alejandro Cerrudo

· Inner Layers Pas de Deux. Choreography by Nayon Iovino

· Goldberg Variations 1. World Premiere, Choreography by Ib Andersen

Grab an inspired meal of fine American comfort food to go from Café Forte on Saturday, Nov. 7 to enjoy during the streamed performance of "Inspire." 10% of proceeds from each meal ordered will benefit Ballet Arizona.

"The Nutcracker" Suite

Saturday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 19 starting at 3 p.m., $20 to stream

Mark your calendars! No holiday season is complete without the joy and sparkle of "The Nutcracker" and this unique year will be no different. Ballet Arizona plans an abridged version of Ib Andersen's critically lauded "Nutcracker" that will stream on demand for two weekends in December. Some of the most beloved "Nutcracker" pieces will be presented in Ballet Arizona fashion, with no shortage of magic and exquisite performances. Viewers can also expect special behind-the-scenes content and dancer interviews.

