TheaterWorks Presents REX'S EXES

The same writers who gave you TheaterWorks' hilarious 2017 production of Savannah Sipping Society, and last season's The Red Velvet Cake War, bring you Rex's Exes. This southern-fried comedy will leave audiences laughing and wanting more. Rex's Exes is playing in the McMillin Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts March 20 through April 12, 2020.

This deliriously funny, Southern-fried comedy finds the Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, Texas-Gaynelle, Peaches and Jimmie Wyvette-teetering on the brink of disaster again. Seen in last season's Red Velvet Cake War, The Verdeen's are back at it again with this seriously silly play, this time Gaynelle's 50th birthday party is at the center of the hilarious antics. As the outrageous complications of this ferociously funny Jones-Hope-Wooten comedy explode into chaos, you'll find yourself hoping your next family celebration-be it birthday, wedding or funeral-is even half this much fun!

This production sees the return of many familiar faces. Dominik Rebilias returns as director of this ridiculous comedy. Valley actors Shelly Boucher, Tina Khalil, Dan Clanton, Amber Ryan, and Peter Cunniff seen in last season's Red Velvet Cake War also make their return.

Tickets are now on sale for Rex's Exes. The production takes place in the McMillin Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive Peoria, AZ 85345) March 20 - April 12, 2020. Single tickets are $18-$39. To purchase tickets, contact the Box Office at (623) 815-7930 or visit www.theaterworks.org.





