The story that shows us that small acts can have profound effects has been named by the Children's Literature Association as "the best American children's book of the past two hundred years." Joseph Robinette, working with the advice of E.B. White, has created a play that captures this work in a thrilling theatrical presentation. TheaterWorks presents Charlotte's Web January 17 - February 2, 2020 performing on the Gyder Stage at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts.

All the enchanting characters are here: Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher; Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other; Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; the Zuckerman family; the Arables; and, most of all, the extraordinary spider, Charlotte, who proves to be "a true friend and a good writer." Determined to save Wilbur, Charlotte begins her campaign with the "miracle" of her web in which she writes, "Some pig," and begins to weave the beautiful, knowing story about friendship that families across the country know and love.

In this YouthWorks production, 22 of the Valley's young performers ranging from ages 9 to 17 take the stage and tell this classic story under the direction of Tim McCandless. TheaterWorks is thrilled to see the return of Mila Martinez (Fern), who was the recipient of the 2019 Rising Star AriZoni Award.

Tickets are now on sale for Charlotte's Web. The production takes place on the Gyder Stage at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive Peoria, AZ 85345) January 17 - February 2, 2020. Single tickets are $18. To purchase tickets, contact the Box Office at (623) 815-7930 or visit www.theaterworks.org.

Photo Credit: Josiah Duka





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You