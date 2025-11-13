The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television Presents LOVE AND INFORMATION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television will present Love and Information as the next production in its 2025–26 Performance Season.

This sharp, fast-paced play by Caryl Churchill explores human connection amid the overwhelming flood of modern information. The production runs November 20–December 7 at the Tornabene Theatre, with previews on November 16 and 19. Newly released production photos offer a first look at the rehearsal process and the show’s integration of live and filmed performance.

Directed by Associate Professor Greg Pierotti, Love and Information combines onstage performance with original filmed sequences created by TFTV Film & Television students. The staging highlights the school’s interdisciplinary Live and Screened Performance degree, which brings together its Theatre and Film programs.

“We chose Love and Information because it embodies the creative and conceptual core of our new degree,” said Pierotti. “It’s a piece that demands collaboration across disciplines and invites our students to think expansively about performance—on stage and on screen.”

This production is TFTV’s first since the loss of three University of Arizona students—Theatre senior Josiah Santos, and students Sophia Troetel and Katya Castillo Mendoza—and is dedicated to their memory. At the suggestion of Santos’ mother, Hope, the School will collect non-perishable food items for the Campus Pantry at all performances. Collection bins will be located in the Tornabene Theatre lobby.

About the Play

Caryl Churchill’s Love and Information is composed of more than 50 short scenes and over 100 characters, examining how people search for meaning and intimacy amid constant technological noise. With no assigned character names or descriptions, the script allows for an inclusive casting process and encourages a collaborative ensemble-driven approach.

“The script contains no character names or descriptions, allowing for an inclusive casting process,” said Pierotti. “Its ensemble structure encourages collaborative creativity—hallmarks of our program.”

About the Production

Original film sequences, conceived and shot by Film & Television students, appear throughout the performance, created in partnership with the theatre ensemble. This interdisciplinary approach gives students practical experience in hybrid storytelling for both stage and screen.