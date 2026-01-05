TheaterWorks To Present A CHORUS LINE In February

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TheaterWorks will present A Chorus Line, the landmark musical by Marvin Hamlisch, Edward Kleban, James Kirkwood Jr., and Nicholas Dante, from February 6 through February 22, 2026, at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts.

Winner of nine Tony Awards and celebrating its 50th anniversary, A Chorus Line is set during a single audition, following seventeen dancers competing for a place in a Broadway chorus. Through a series of confessional monologues and musical numbers, the dancers share their personal stories, ambitions, and sacrifices, offering an intimate look at life behind the spotlight.

The production is directed and choreographed by Molly Lajoie, who previously directed and choreographed TheaterWorks’ 2018 production of A Chorus Line and the company’s 2024 Sondheim Tribute Revue. Music direction is by Lincoln Wright, TheaterWorks’ Resident Music Director.

The role of Cassie will be played by Emma Victoria Clark, a local performer who credits seeing A Chorus Line at age eleven as the inspiration for pursuing a career in theatre. This production marks Clark’s return to the stage following the birth of her first child.

Clark, originally from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a B.A. in Theatre and French with a minor in Dance from Cleveland State University. Her previous credits include Cabaret, Cats, West Side Story, and Angels in America, as well as choreography work for Caroline, or Change, Mean Girls, and Cinderella. She has also performed at Walt Disney World.

“A Chorus Line is a tribute to the performers who dedicate their lives to this art form,” said TheaterWorks Director of Patron Experience Paul Pedersen. “Its themes of ambition, sacrifice, and identity continue to resonate fifty years after its debut.”

Performances will take place at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, located at 10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345. Fourteen performances are scheduled, including evening performances, weekend matinees, and a weekday matinee.

Tickets range from $43 to $53, depending on date and seating. Tickets are available online at theaterworks.org or by calling the TheaterWorks Box Office at 623-815-7930, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.