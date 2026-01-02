August Wilson’s JITNEY to be Presented by Black Theatre Troupe

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Black Theatre Troupe will present Jitney a powerful and deeply human drama by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson, running February 6 through February 22 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center.

Set in 1970s Pittsburgh, August Wilson’s Jitney explores the lives of unlicensed cab drivers—men hustling to survive while providing vital transportation in their community. Operating out of a run-down station, they face mounting tensions, generational clashes, and the looming threat of urban renewal. When the boss’s estranged son returns from prison, long-buried wounds resurface. Through sharp dialogue and rich character dynamics, Jitney offers a powerful portrait of Black life, resilience, and the complexities of family and redemption.

August Wilson’s Jitney- written in 1979 is the first of the 10 monumental works in the American Century Cycle- his epic collection of plays that span across the decades to document African American experiences in the 20th century. Through his lyrical dialogue and richly drawn characters, the play offers an intimate portrait of everyday people navigating loyalty, responsibility, and hope.

Black Theatre Troupe’s production is directed by Rachel Finley and features a dynamic ensemble cast including Roosevelt Watts as Doub, Dion Belcher as Philmore, Kenneth Wayne Love as Jim Becker, Jonah B. Taylor as Shealy, Kay B. Rose as Rena, Jonathan Davis as Youngblood, Rapheal Hamilton as Booster, Eric L. Banks as Turnbo, and Calvin Worthen as Fielding.

"Jitney is about people who create their own systems of care when the world overlooks them,” said Director Rachel Finley. “These characters are flawed, funny, and fiercely human. August Wilson gives us a story that honors the dignity of working people and reminds us that community is often built in the most unexpected places.”