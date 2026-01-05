Southwest Shakespeare Company to Honor Mary And Bill Way

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The board of Southwest Shakespeare Company has named Mary and Bill Way as honorees of its Midwinter's Dream Gala, to be held Friday, February 13, 2026, at Mesa Arts Center.

Long-time Southwest Shakespeare board members and generous donors to the classical theatre company, Mary and Bill Way have been pillars for the organization and stalwart advocates for the organization's work and its educational impact. Both Mary and Bill have been on the SSC board for over a decade, and Mary currently serves as Board Vice President.

'We couldn't be more excited about taking this opportunity to celebrate Mary and Bill Way for their dedication to Southwest Shakespeare Company,' said Laurie Goldstein, President of SSC's board. 'Great volunteers are the foundation of successful nonprofit organizations, and Mary and Bill have given of themselves for years because of their belief in the power of theatre to build communities, educate youth and help us understand the human condition and the power of language.'

Mary led the organization as Board President for six years. Then, during a period of crisis and major organizational transitions, Mary stepped up to be the company's Executive Director, fulfilling that role for six years. She led the company through challenging times, including a major warehouse fire that destroyed the company's scenery and costumes, followed three years later by COVID.

Mary and Bill worked side by side to innovate during COVID closure, shifting SSC to a robust digital production schedule and working hard to maintain relationships with patrons and donors. The couple's strategic thinking, creative ideas and generous financial support were critical in helping to sustain SSC and bring it back to health. They have been consistently committed, even when taking precious time away from their own production company to help Southwest Shakespeare remain strong.

'This has been, and continues to be, a labor of love for both of us,' shared Mary and Bill. 'We couldn't have made a difference without an amazing team of staff, company members, board and donors who have joined us in this effort.'

Southwest Shakespeare continues to produce excellent theatre and provide extraordinary educational opportunities, and is building toward long-term sustainability, in large measure due to the enormous and unwavering devotion of Mary and Bill Way. The organization is deeply grateful for their service, support, and leadership.

ABOUT THE MIDWINTER'S DREAM GALA

Midwinter's Dream is a gala fundraising event to be held Friday, February 13, 2026, at Mesa Arts Center. The elegant gala party will precede a very special performance at Mesa Arts Center, and will feature great food and beverage, live entertainment and community celebration. Proceeds from the event will support Southwest Shakespeare Company's access, education, and engagement programs, helping ensure the transformative power of theatre remains accessible to all and continues to impact students and regional communities.

Following the party, gala guests will have the best seats for Page & Paige: An Evening of Song & Story, featuring stars of stage and screen Patrick Page and Paige Davis, presented by Southwest Shakespeare Company in partnership with Mesa Arts Center. Page & Paige will offer an intimate evening of unforgettable songs and captivating stories created especially for Southwest Shakespeare by Broadway stars and multi-talented theatre artists Patrick Page and Paige Davis.