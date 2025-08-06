The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Presents THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD in August and September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will bring the beloved American folk tale The Little Engine That Could to life from August 21 through September 20, 2025, with performances designed especially for young audiences.

This heartwarming story of perseverance and optimism follows the determined little engine as it faces a seemingly impossible task—and reminds us all of the power of the phrase, “I think I can!”

Recommended for ages 3 and up, this charming production is perfect for families looking for engaging, educational entertainment.

Summer showtimes are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 10:00 a.m., and Sundays at 11:00 a.m. A special members-only performance will take place on September 21. Visit azpuppets.org for information on becoming a member.

Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets are $15 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $10 for children (ages 0–12). To reserve, call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 or visit greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St., Phoenix, AZ. For reservations, directions, and additional details, call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 or visit www.azpuppets.org.