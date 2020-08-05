The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Presents Drive-In Puppet Shows

The next performance will be HANSEL AND GRETEL Saturday August 15 at 8am.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is now performing DRIVE-IN PUPPET SHOWS. Drive up, tune in, and enjoy a show from the comfort and safety of your own car!



Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID

reservations are REQUIRED and must be received by 5pm the day before the

show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay.

The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. PLEASE NOTE: The building will not be open so restrooms will NOT be available. Please plan accordingly.



The next performance will be "Hansel and Gretel," Saturday August 15 at 8am. The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix.



Follow the theater on Facebook at

https://www.facebook.com/GreatArizonaPuppetTheater/ or go to

https://azpuppets.org/enews.php to subscribe to the GAPT newsletter to be informed of all of our upcoming drive-in offerings.

