THE THREE WISHES Announced At Great AZ Puppet Theater

THE THREE WISHES will be presented at Great AZ Puppet Theater from May 15-26.

About the Play

Be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it! A kind-hearted woodcutter and his wife are granted three wishes by a tree elf and use them in increasingly silly ways in this charming European folk tale. Recommended for ages 4 and up.

Tickets

Running Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm.

ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org