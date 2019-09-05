Sonoran Desert Chorale Opens Season With Songs Of Life

The Sonoran Desert Chorale has welcomed its new Artistic Director, Dr. Carric Smolnik, and enthusiastically embraced his programming for the 26th Season.

The first concert, "Songs of Life," offers songs by composer luminaries such as Eric Whitacre, Daniel Elder, Billy Joel, Ronald Staheli, and Lennon and McCartney that will challenge and delight the singers and audience alike. These pieces speak to life's triumphs and tragedies, love and loss, dreams, and reaching across obstacles to lend a hand to another or find the way home.

Performances of "Songs of Life" will take place Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 7:30 P.M. at First United Methodist Church, 15 E. First Avenue, Mesa and Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale.

Tickets may be purchased online at SonoranDesertChorale.org or by calling 480-305-4538. Advance single ticket prices are $18 for adults/$15 for seniors, students and groups of 10 or more. Ticket prices at the door are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors/students.

Daniel Elder's Ballade to the Moon depicts a moonlit walk through woods and fields. The beauty of the night is felt in the undulating melodies as it seems to call, "Come and dream with me!" The Chorale then moves from the quiet and reflection of this piece to the bounce and drive of Lennon and McCartney's Penny Lane.

Penny Lane is in my ears and in my eyes There beneath the blue suburban skies...

Hear PINKZEBRA's Fly Away Home that exhorts us to "take time to notice all that [we] see," but know that after we've traveled far in our experiences, we'll fly away home.

The Chorale also sings the words of a man who writes a heartbreakingly beautiful letter to his wife while awaiting orders that would take him to Manassas and the Battle of Bull Run. James Syler's setting of Major Sullivan Ballou's letter written in the spring of 1861, Dear Sarah, captures the Major's breadth of feeling about his mission and the love for his wife and two young sons.

These are just a few of the wonderful pieces filling this concert that celebrates all the facets of our lives. Join the Chorale for a joyful, thoughtful concert of meaning through song!

Songs of Life Saturday October 5, 2019 at 7:30 pm First United Methodist Church 15 E. First Ave., Mesa 85210 Sunday October 6, 2019 at 3:00 pm La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale 85254

The Sonoran Desert Chorale sings of dreams, love and loss, finding home, and lifting the spirit. Come listen, laugh, and linger in the melodies as your heart is touched. COMING UP Good Tidings We Bring Saturday December 7, 2019 at 7:30 pm First United Methodist Church 15 E. First Ave., Mesa 85210 Sunday December 8, 2019 at 3:00 pm La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale 85254

Celebrate the festive season with the Sonoran Desert Chorale, joined by organ and brass! Enjoy the Rutter Gloria and traditional carol harmonies.beautiful melodies. Celebrate Fauré Saturday February 29, 2020 at 7:30 pm First United Methodist Church 15 E. First Ave., Mesa 85210 Sunday March 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale 85254

Three pieces, each beautiful and serene, serve to introduce the glorious Requiem. Noted for its calm and peaceful outlook, Fauré's signature piece includes some of his most beautiful melodies. Let The Soul Sing! Saturday May 2, 2020 at 7:30 pm First United Methodist Church 15 E. First Ave., Mesa 85210 Sunday May 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale 85254

The Sonoran Desert Chorale heads off to Europe once again to sing in some of the most glorious spaces in Spain and France! We honor European and American traditions with these pieces, in anticipation of our international tour.





