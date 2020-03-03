See the Show Now Playing At and Coming Soon To Great AZ Puppet Theater

Now Playing at/Coming Soon to Great AZ Puppet Theater. See the full lineup below.



March 18-22

JAPAN WEEK -- SPECIAL GUEST ARTIST YUMEMI TRUNK PRESENTS

THE BAMBOO

PRINCESS" ("KAGUYA HIME")

Performers from internationally renowned Japanese troupe Yumemi Trunk visit in collaboration with the Japanese Friendship Garden to present their magical version of "The Bamboo Princess" ("Kaguya Hime"), a popular Japanese folk tale that speaks to all ages.



Saturday, March 21



DAY OF PUPPETRY

It's puppetry's biggest day -- celebrate with shows and activities all day long! Enjoy different puppet shows by international performers, make your own puppets, march-along in puppet parades, put on your own puppet show, get your face painted, and more!

Tickets are $10 per person and gives access to the entire event all day. You may come and go as you please and you do not need to make a reservation. Doors open at 9:30am and the event ends around 4pm. The full schedule of performances is coming soon -- check the website at www.azpuppets.org





March 25-April 12



JACK RABBIT AND THE EASTER BASKET

Little Sally Johnson is just too far away from the Easter Bunny to get an Easter basket, so Jack Rabbit and his desert-dwelling friends step in to help in this fun holiday musical set in old-time Arizona. Recommended for ages 3 and up.





SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am,

Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm



PRICES (unless otherwise noted): $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for

children (ages 0-12 yrs)



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org







