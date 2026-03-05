Chandler Center For The Arts Announces Summer 2026 Renovation

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chandler Center for the Arts has announced a major renovation scheduled for summer 2026 aimed at improving accessibility, updating facility systems, and enhancing the overall patron experience. The project will take place from June 15 through October 15, 2026.

The renovation will include several upgrades designed to improve comfort and navigation throughout the venue. Planned improvements include the replacement of all theatrical seating, installation of new carpet and epoxy flooring, and upgraded floor and chair lighting. The seating replacement will also introduce a new numbering system intended to improve wayfinding for patrons and volunteer ushers.

In addition to visible updates, the project will include maintenance and upgrades to core infrastructure systems, including fire sprinkler systems, theatrical rigging, and electrical systems.

“The seating and flooring throughout our three theaters is original to the building, with more than 36 years of use and wear,” said Michelle Mac Lennan, general manager of the Chandler Center for the Arts. “This renovation allows us to elevate the patron experience while making important investments in the core systems that support our artists, staff, volunteers, and community.”

All theaters at the venue will be closed during the renovation period. The organization plans to continue programming throughout the community during the closure, including its Free Summer Concert Series at the Chandler Community Center from July through August, the return of Ballet Under the Stars in Downtown Chandler in September, and additional performances by The Concert Truck at locations throughout downtown.

The center is planning a grand reopening aligned with the 2026 Center Stage Gala in October. Additional details about off-site performances and community programs will be announced closer to the renovation period.