TARZAN: THE STAGE MUSICAL Set to Swing into North Scottsdale This April

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shine Theatre will present the adventurous, family-friendly production, TARZAN: THE STAGE MUSICAL, running April 24 through May 3. Performances take place at Highlands Church, 9050 E Pinnacle Peak Rd., Scottsdale.

Founded in March 2022, Shine Theatre is a community-based company at Highlands Church producing large-cast musicals that bring together strong local performers and experienced artistic leadership in a collaborative, supportive environment. Shine Theatre productions showcase high production values, highlighted by lush costumes, dynamic scenery, and live orchestra.

TARZAN: THE STAGE MUSICAL features a 39-member cast led by Phoenix-based actor Noah Weaver as Tarzan, bringing a commanding stage presence to the iconic role. His experience spans both theatrical productions and on-camera commercial work. He is joined by Grace Matejsek who stars as Jane, returning to Shine Theatre following her appearance in last season's The Prince of Egypt.

Other performers include Kimberly Anderson as Kala, Tarzan's devoted adoptive mother; Caleb Schreckengost as Kerchak, leader of the gorilla troop; Killian Thompson as the energetic and loyal Terk; Simon Gary as Professor Porter; and Zachary Ross as Clayton. The cast also includes Leo Baumann as Baby Tarzan, Emerson Ramsower and Ellie Richards as Young Tarzan, Mason Nottoli as Snipes Terk, and Brooklyn Lawrence and Hannah Schreckengost as Young Terk.

The ensemble plays a vital role in bringing the jungle to life, portraying gorillas, apes, monkeys, birds, and other wildlife. Through stylized choreography, tumbling, and select aerial elements, they create a dynamic, physical world that surrounds the principal characters. The staging leans heavily into movement, with Tarzan soaring above the stage and jungle creatures leaping, climbing, and sweeping through the space.

To meet the production's physical demands, Shine Theatre partnered with Gecko Climbing Gym to provide specialized training in aerial fundamentals.

“This cast has approached the physical work with so much commitment and care,” said Lieghanne Harrison, aerial instructor at Gecko Climbing Gym. “The performers portraying the birds, apes, and monkeys have been building strength and confidence in the air week by week. It's been exciting to watch them grow and fully embody these roles.”

TARZAN: THE STAGE MUSICAL is performed with an orchestra of 12 musicians, led by Music Director Kinsey Baumann and conducted by Brendan Anderson, bringing Phil Collins' familiar and expressive score to life.

Vikke Sherrard's creative set design also includes large-scale puppetry, highlighted by a delightful elephant operated by five puppeteers. Their coordinated movement brings the animal to life and adds scale and imagination to the jungle setting.

Co-choreographers Claudia Cadena and Kebra Laidlaw developed the movement for the production, using acrobatics, stylized animal movement, and aerial elements to capture the physical energy of Tarzan's environment. Costume designers Tracy and Alexis Stoltz, a Zoni Award–winning mother-daughter team, designed the production's costumes, from the wardrobe of the human explorers to the vibrant birds, apes, and monkeys portrayed by the cast.

“We believe community theatre can be both accessible and beautifully produced,” said Laura McGinnis, Artistic Director of Shine Theatre. “This show gives our cast and creative team the chance to stretch creatively and physically, and the result is something we're really proud to share with audiences.”

For more information on TARZAN: THE STAGE MUSICAL or Shine Theatre, visit shinetheatre.org