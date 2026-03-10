TFTV to Present Fifth Annual New NEW DIRECTIONS FESTIVAL: BROKEN

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television (TFTV) will present the fifth annual New Directions Festival: Broken, a curated evening of original works created entirely by students, March 26-29, at the Tornabene Theatre on the University of Arizona campus. The event is free and open to the public.

The annual festival celebrates student innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and professional-level mentorship in new work development.

This year's festival invites audiences to experience a thematically cohesive suite of original plays — and a song — developed around the concept of brokenness, interpreted broadly by student creators within the School's Live and Screened Performance program.

Among the featured works are two plays by senior theatre student Josiah Santos, one commissioned specifically for the festival. Tragically, Santos and two fellow University of Arizona students lost their lives in an accident late last year. The inclusion of his work in this year's festival stands as a tribute to his artistic voice and a celebration of his creativity, humor, and commitment to storytelling.

The festival is shaped by students in TFTV's Advanced Topics in Dramaturgy course, who work under the mentorship of New Directions Festival Artistic Director, Professor Elaine Romero. Students issued a call for pitches, commissioned original works, curated dramaturgy, and organized the dramatic flow of the evening, mirroring the professional processes used by theatres to develop new work.

Throughout rehearsals, playwrights, directors, actors, and dramaturgs collaborate in an ongoing development process, revising texts in response to performance, feedback, and creative conversation. The workshop format gives undergraduate artists a rare opportunity to evolve and refine their original works in real time.

The curated evening features the following original works:

Jack the People Hater

Written by Josiah Santos. Directed by Rayce Morland.

Explores a broken environment.

Mirror

Written by Josiah Santos. Directed by Rayce Morland.

A story of fractured motherhood.

Rebuilding

Written by Macy Lash. Directed by Lindsey Beardsley.

A play about a broken board game.

Unsent

Written by Maia Nastav. Directed by Rachel Pazos.

A play about a broken sibling bond and a box of teenage angst.

Woof at the Walls

Written by Dawson Stenzel. Directed by Ryan Feeney.

A play about a broken mind.

Super Rich Kids

Written by Lindsey Beardsley. Directed by Ryan Feeney.

A play about a broken friendship.

Something to Remember Me By

Written by Childs Hultquist. Directed by Rachel Pazos.

A play about a broken urn and a “sweeping” change.

Light Through the Cracks

Written by Brigette Rubi. Directed by Thalita DeAndrade.

A reflection on a world that is damaged but still breathing.

Lejos de Vos

Written by Alivia Alexander. Directed by Thalita DeAndrade.

A mini-musical about a broken system.

Students are also receiving hands-on guidance from faculty and theatre professionals. In addition to Romero, Arizona Theatre Company Associate Producer Matthew Wiener is mentoring the student directors during the rehearsal and development process. This project has been made possible by a grant from the College of Fine Arts Bank One Visiting Artist Professorship Awards.