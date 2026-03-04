Review: UNCLE VANYA at Theatre Artists Studio

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

UNCLE VANYA arrives at Theatre Artists Studio with thoughtful intentions and a capable ensemble, though the results are somewhat uneven. Presented in Conor McPherson’s streamlined adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s classic, and directed by Carol MacLeod, the production leans heavily into emotional immediacy. At times, that immediacy edges toward melodrama, giving certain scenes the feel of a soap-opera serial rather than the slow-burn fatalism typically associated with Chekhov’s portrait of family dysfunction.

The dysfunction is certainly evident. Uncle Vanya, as played with riveting intensity by Ben Rojek, struggles visibly with the question of meaning in a life spent managing the estate for his brother-in-law, Professor Serebryakov, a man he once revered and now resents. His Vanya is not merely forlorn; he is in quiet rebellion against a life half understood and poorly rewarded. Rojek finds credible flashes of bitterness and rueful humor, particularly when Vanya confronts the possibility that his decades of sacrifice were misplaced. His performance gains traction as the production progresses, though in earlier scenes the emotional temperature occasionally feels pushed rather than allowed to simmer.

Aaron Seever’s Astrov brings an earnest, grounded energy to the doctor’s reflections on environmental decline and personal disillusionment. Astrov’s concern for the forests reflects his fear that both land and life are being squandered. Seever handles these philosophical passages with clarity, and his exchanges with Vanya effectively underscore their shared fatigue with unrealized ambitions. Their chemistry is solid, if not electric.

Al Benneian plays the haughty Professor Serebryakov with measured bluster. Peevish, entitled, and accustomed to deference, this Serebryakov exerts control more through assumption than force. The restraint keeps the performance from caricature, presenting a man acutely aware of his own comforts and largely blind to the sacrifices they demand of others.

Lauren Isherwood’s Yelena embodies restless dissatisfaction. Trapped in a marriage to a much older man and aware of the emotional currents she stirs, Yelena drifts between passivity and provocation. Her attraction to Astrov and her reluctance to act decisively fuels much of the play’s romantic tension. Isherwood captures Yelena’s frustration in gestures and silences that often communicate more than the dialogue itself.

Ashley Faulkner’s Sonya provides the play’s emotional counterweight. Devoted to the estate and quietly in love with Astrov, Sonya represents endurance and loyalty. Faulkner avoids sentimentality, shaping Sonya’s arc with restraint. By the final scenes, her acceptance of unreciprocated love and her insistence on continuing the work of living become some of the production’s more grounded and affecting moments.

Supporting performances from Patti Suarez (Mariya, Vanya’s mother and the professor’s defender), Scott Sims (Telegin), and Judy Rollings (Nana) contribute texture to the life of the estate. Each sketches a distinct presence, though the ensemble occasionally feels stylistically uneven. Some performances lean toward naturalism, others toward heightened drama.

This UNCLE VANYA offers committed performances and moments of poignancy, particularly as the second act gathers momentum when tensions sharpen and the emotional stakes are heightened. The result is a thoughtful, if uneven, rendering of Chekhov’s enduring meditation on frustration, duty, and deferred hope.

UNCLE VANYA runs through March 15th at:

Theatre Artists Studio -- https://www.thestudiophx.org/ -- 12406 N. Paradise Village Parkway E, Scottsdale, AZ -- 602-765-0120

Photo credit to Kandyce Hughes – L to R: Ben Rojek, Patti Suarez

Reader Reviews

