WINNIE-THE-POOH To Return To Great Arizona Puppet Theater

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The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present WINNIE-THE-POOH, a puppet production based on the stories by A. A. Milne. The show invites audiences to visit the Hundred Acre Wood with Pooh Bear and his friends in a family-focused staging designed for young audiences.

The production is recommended for children ages four and up and will be performed in the theatre’s Phoenix venue.

Performance Schedule

WINNIE-THE-POOH will run March 26 through April 19. Performances take place Thursdays and Fridays at 10:00 a.m., Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket Information

Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets are $15 for adults ages 13 and up and $10 for children ages 12 and under.

Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham Street in Phoenix. Reservations and additional information are available by calling 602-262-2050 (ext. 0) or visiting the theater online.