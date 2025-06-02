Sedona Choreography Retreat to Take Place in June

Events will run from June 11-13 & June 16-20, 2025.
In a landmark fusion of dance, music, innovation, and immersive experience, the inaugural Sedona Choreography Retreat will transform the red rock beauty of Sedona into a vibrant creative hub from June 11-13 and June 16-20, 2025. Over ten days, world-renowned choreographers and professional dancers will collaborate to develop original works, culminating in a dazzling Final Showcase Performance on Friday, June 20 at 7:00 PM.
At the helm is Nayon Iovino, retreat Artistic Director and acclaimed choreographer with Ballet Arizona. Known for emotionally layered, visually stunning work, Iovino will debut a new ballet inspired by Christel Veraart's evocative album Nostalgia and her audiovisual meditation Santa Fe & Esmeralda - Nostalgia. This new piece is a poetic exploration of longing, memory, and the terrain of the human heart.
Joining him is the magnetic LaTasha Barnes, an award-winning dancer, choreographer, and scholar celebrated for her work bridging African American vernacular dance forms with technology, neuroscience, and cultural storytelling. At the retreat, Barnes will premiere her Flow State-a groundbreaking interdisciplinary work that uses real-time brainwave and movement tracking to translate live dance into sonic landscapes. The performance immerses audiences in the subconscious processes of creativity, memory, and identity, making the invisible inner world of the dancer audible and emotionally resonant.
The retreat, presented in collaboration with Ballet Arizona and Arizona State University's highly regarded dance program, offers an experience typically reserved for major metropolitan centers-right here in Sedona. It is a celebration of process, innovation, and artistic excellence.
All events below are open to the public and held at the Sedona Performing Arts Center.
Tickets and full schedule available at: sedonaballet.org/retreats
Open General Rehearsals
Witness the creative process up close as choreographers and dancers fine-tune their work in the studio:
Final Showcase Performance - Program Highlights
World Premieres:
Repertory Highlights:
The Sedona Choreography Retreat is more than a performance-it's an incubator for the next generation of dance. This visionary initiative places Sedona at the forefront of artistic creation and cultural innovation, offering a unique opportunity for both artists and audiences to engage with the future of movement in one of America's most inspiring settings.
This project is made possible through the generous support of our partners. We extend heartfelt thanks to the Arizona Community Foundation for their lead grant, Mary Byrd for her visionary sponsorship of the Artistic Director and dancer housing, and Eye Boutique of Sedona for their meaningful contribution. We are also deeply grateful to Chuck Marr, Betty Williams, and Winifred Muench, whose commitment and belief in this vision ensure that Sedona continues to flourish as a haven for artistic excellence and bold new creation.
