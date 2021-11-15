Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre Announces Remaining Shows In 2021-22 Season

On Sunday, November 14, during the ALL TOGETHER NOW performance at Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre that featured young performers from across the Valley of the Sun, Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre announced the shows that will be produced during the remainder of its 2021-22 season!

Ellen Versen, Executive Director, and Walt Versen, Artistic Director, shared titles in the categories of Mainstage Theatre productions, Teen Theatre productions, Youth Theatre productions, and Actor's Cafe productions. Mainstage, Teen, and Youth productions will be performed in DST's 219-seat Cullity Hall. The DST Actor's Cafe is a 56-seat venue, perfect for smaller, more intimate productions.

The new DST management team strives to make DST a creative, safe, and supportive place where artists are encouraged to grow in their craft. DST looks for shows that will attract new audience members who will be entertained and/or challenged by the works presented. The beginning of the artistic planning process includes matching directors to shows in combinations that will create excitement around the show for artists and audiences alike. Most of the shows' directors were also announced at Sunday's event.

Here is a line-up of the shows that make up the remainder of the 2021-22 season at Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre:

Youth Theatre:

Disney's Frozen, Jr. - January 7 - 16, 2022 | directed by Nicole Thompson, music-directed by Samantha Iseley

Disney's High School Musical, Jr. - April 8 - 17, 2022 | co-directed by Erin Tarkington and Kristin Alba

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, Jr. - July 1 - 10, 2022 | co-directed by Matt Harris and Alexandra Utpadel, music-directed by Luke Ottinger

Teen Theatre:

Bonnie & Clyde - February 4 - 13, 2022 | directed by Lisa Barton Figueroa, music-directed by Adam Bei, choreographed by Marley DeGroodt

Be More Chill - May 6 - 15, 2022 | co-directed, music-directed, and choreographed by Mark and Lynzee 4man

Little Women - July 29 - August 7, 2022 | directed and choreographed by Molly Lajoie

Mainstage Theatre:

The Sound of Music - November 19 - December 19, 2021 | directed and choreographed by Trisha Ditsworth, music-directed by Cathy Hauan

TBA - March 4 - 20, 2022 | directed by Chris R. Chavez, music-directed by Ken Goodenberger

Once Upon a Mattress - June 3 - 12, 2022 | directed by Meribeth Reeves, music-directed by Kent Campbell

Actor's Cafe:

Winter Wonderettes - December 3 - 19, 2021 | directed by Molly Lajoie, music-directed by John Luke Osorio

Jake's Women - January 14 - February 13, 2022 | directed by Janis Webb

Bleacher Bums - February 25 - April 3, 2022

5 Women Wearing the Same Dress - April 22 - May 15, 2022 | directed by KatiBelle Collins

altar BOYZ - June 10 - July 3, 2022 | directed by Lisa Barton Figueroa

The Importance of Being Earnest - July 22 - August 14, 2022 | directed by Van Rockwell