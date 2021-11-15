Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre Announces Remaining Shows In 2021-22 Season
On Sunday, November 14, during the ALL TOGETHER NOW performance at Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre that featured young performers from across the Valley of the Sun, Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre announced the shows that will be produced during the remainder of its 2021-22 season!
Ellen Versen, Executive Director, and Walt Versen, Artistic Director, shared titles in the categories of Mainstage Theatre productions, Teen Theatre productions, Youth Theatre productions, and Actor's Cafe productions. Mainstage, Teen, and Youth productions will be performed in DST's 219-seat Cullity Hall. The DST Actor's Cafe is a 56-seat venue, perfect for smaller, more intimate productions.
The new DST management team strives to make DST a creative, safe, and supportive place where artists are encouraged to grow in their craft. DST looks for shows that will attract new audience members who will be entertained and/or challenged by the works presented. The beginning of the artistic planning process includes matching directors to shows in combinations that will create excitement around the show for artists and audiences alike. Most of the shows' directors were also announced at Sunday's event.
Here is a line-up of the shows that make up the remainder of the 2021-22 season at Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre:
Youth Theatre:
Disney's Frozen, Jr. - January 7 - 16, 2022 | directed by Nicole Thompson, music-directed by Samantha Iseley
Disney's High School Musical, Jr. - April 8 - 17, 2022 | co-directed by Erin Tarkington and Kristin Alba
Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, Jr. - July 1 - 10, 2022 | co-directed by Matt Harris and Alexandra Utpadel, music-directed by Luke Ottinger
Teen Theatre:
Bonnie & Clyde - February 4 - 13, 2022 | directed by Lisa Barton Figueroa, music-directed by Adam Bei, choreographed by Marley DeGroodt
Be More Chill - May 6 - 15, 2022 | co-directed, music-directed, and choreographed by Mark and Lynzee 4man
Little Women - July 29 - August 7, 2022 | directed and choreographed by Molly Lajoie
Mainstage Theatre:
The Sound of Music - November 19 - December 19, 2021 | directed and choreographed by Trisha Ditsworth, music-directed by Cathy Hauan
TBA - March 4 - 20, 2022 | directed by Chris R. Chavez, music-directed by Ken Goodenberger
Once Upon a Mattress - June 3 - 12, 2022 | directed by Meribeth Reeves, music-directed by Kent Campbell
Actor's Cafe:
Winter Wonderettes - December 3 - 19, 2021 | directed by Molly Lajoie, music-directed by John Luke Osorio
Jake's Women - January 14 - February 13, 2022 | directed by Janis Webb
Bleacher Bums - February 25 - April 3, 2022
5 Women Wearing the Same Dress - April 22 - May 15, 2022 | directed by KatiBelle Collins
altar BOYZ - June 10 - July 3, 2022 | directed by Lisa Barton Figueroa
The Importance of Being Earnest - July 22 - August 14, 2022 | directed by Van Rockwell