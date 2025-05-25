Review: MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B at Arizona Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - APT. 2B is a sidesplitting and unforgettable night at the theater. Directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge "MMD", the production sparkles with chaotic energy. Dodge brings the world of Sherlock Holmes to life in gorgeous and entertaining fashion. The production is a feast for the eyes and the ears, with actors juggling multiple plot lines and even different characters. Dodge delivers fast-paced direction that keeps the audience consistently engaged. She is able to elicit dynamic performances from every actor. There were several moments in the show where the audience erupted into spontaneous applause, which further illustrated the commanding performances and finely-tuned direction.

The writing, while frequently guffaw-inducing, at times relied a little on colloquial dialogue. There were also many references to "2020" and jokes about technology that felt a little out-of-place. That said, Kate Hamill crafted a crackling, witty script and many of the laughs landed. With so many iterations of the "Sherlock" lore in existence, I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed this outing. This isn't the first adaptation of Sherlock in modern times (the BBC program is quite good). However, I believe this production fits perfectly into the ever-expanding universe of Sherlock Holmes.

Ms. Holmes has a first-rate cast of performers. Kelen Coleman is instantly likeable in the title role. There is a lot riding on the shoulders of the actress playing Ms. Sherlock, and I am thrilled to report that Coleman delivers. She exudes pure chaos and sheer brilliance. There is also meaty dialogue in this play, especially considering the cast is small. Coleman delivers her many lines with skill and charisma. She fully disappears into her role and absolutely embodies the personality and spirit of Sherlock Holmes with her own unique spin. Coleman is also taller than Watson, which creates a fun character dynamic.

Regina Fernandez steps into the shoes of Ms. Joan Watson with grace. She is a fantastic actor and has plenty to do here. I particularly enjoyed her monologue explaining why she is "not a doctor." No spoilers, but that moment was surprisingly profound and heartbreaking. It provided a nice emotional beat in a show that largely runs on fast-paced comedy. Fernandez represents the eyes of the audience. She reacts to the largely absurd situations she is placed in with believable disbelief. Sometimes Watson is portrayed as a bumbling sidekick to Holmes. That is not the case here. Fernandez very much holds her own in this important role.

Inspector Lestrade is my favorite Sherlock Holmes character. Aaron Cammack is one of the best working actors in Tucson. I knew he would deliver and I wasn't disappointed. Keep in mind that Lestrade is not the only character portrayed by Cammack. It's truly astonishing how Cammack is able to change his physicality at the drop of a hat. His accents are also quite excellent. Cammack gets some big laughs, and deservedly so. What makes Cammack so delightful to watch is his dedication to the craft and technique. Cammack has masterful vocal command and strong spatial awareness that add up to a very polished performance.

Michelle Duffy is a tremendous performer. I had to double-check the playbill to make sure that she really played Irene Adler as well as Mrs. Hudson (and others). Her portrayals are convincing and add real gravitas to the production. Irene Adler is also a pivotal character in the world of Sherlock Holmes, and Duffy absolutely delivers. Her chemistry with Coleman is palpable, and there is real lingering tension in the air between the two of them. Duffy also plays an important role in the final act along with Cammack. The twists are unexpected, and I won't spoil them here.

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - APT. 2B looks gorgeous onstage. Chen-Wie Liao (scenic design) and Amanda Zieve (lighting) constructed a delightful artistic playground for the actors. Lindsay McDonald crafted stunning costumes and Mathew DeVore created an excellent sound design. MS. HOLMES is absolutely worth seeing in a packed theater and should not be missed. The production runs through June 7 in Tucson and tickets may be purchased at atc.org.

Photo Credit: Tim Fuller.

