Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

RELATED STORIES

1
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE Comes to Fountain Hills Theater in November Photo
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE Comes to Fountain Hills Theater in November

Fountain Hills Theater presents romantic comedy, Shakespeare in Love in November. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Scottsdale Arts Unveils 2023–24 Classical And Chamber Concerts Photo
Scottsdale Arts Unveils 2023–24 Classical And Chamber Concerts

Get the scoop on the exciting lineup of classical and chamber concerts at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts for the 2023–24 season. From renowned artists like Joshua Bell to innovative ensembles like Kronos Quartet, this is a season you won't want to miss.

3
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Hale Centre, Gilbert, Arizona Photo
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Hale Centre, Gilbert, Arizona

Gilbert Arizona’s lovely Hale Theatre opened Robert Harling’s STEEL MAGNOLIAS Tuesday, September 19, with shows running through November 21, 2023.

4
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Comes to The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Photo
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Comes to The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television in October

 The School of Theatre, Film & Television will present The Thanksgiving Play, a satirical comedy from playwright Larissa FastHorse. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

