NARJ to Partner With George Anthony Morton for MASTER OF LIGHT Screening

As part of its 20th Anniversary, Northern Arizona Restorative Justice (NARJ) is partnering with George Anthony Morton-the subject of the award-winning HBO documentary Master of Light-for a special community screening at the Mary D Fisher Theater on Sunday, July 13, at 4 p.m. This event is hosted in collaboration with the Sedona International Film Festival and Death Penalty Alternatives for Arizona.

Master of Light follows Morton's journey from federal prison to international acclaim as a classical painter. His transformation through drawing and solitude in prison is now the foundation of his nonprofit More Light Inc., a national arts and restorative justice initiative rooted in trauma-informed healing, classical art education, and community storytelling. This event marks the Arizona launch of More Light's Young Masters Program, which provides youth and justice-impacted individuals with access to design training, museum-based learning, and visual storytelling practices.

"This isn't just a film screening-it's part of a living curriculum," says Morton. "We're using art as a tool for healing, reflection, and restoration. Sedona is our first stop in building something sacred."

An unforgettable community conversation about how art became a path to healing, restoration and hope with Morton and his daughter Nuri will follow the screening. For tickets, please go to www.sedonafilmfestival.com

Morton and NARJ will also co-facilitate a 3-day workshop, Duality of Seen vs Unseen, July 16-18 in Flagstaff. Drawing on classical techniques and restorative circle practice, the workshop explores light, shadow, perception, and personal truth. It will serve as a pilot for More Light's national restorative arts curriculum. For more information, visit http://www.narj.org.

Morton is the first Black graduate of the Florence Academy of Art and the co-creator of Master of Light, which won Best Documentary at SXSW and is now streaming on HBO Max.

More Light Inc. is currently raising funds to expand its flagship Young Masters Program to additional cities. To learn more or support the work, email morelightimpact@gmail.com or visit http://www.morelightimpact.org.

