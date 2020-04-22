Musical Theatre of Anthem Presents SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their upcoming production of Something Beautiful (a virtual musical or "zoomsical").

Stella, the spider wants to do Something Beautiful, and not just be a spider, but different, like a honeybee! And maybe instead of just an ordinary web spin, something like the George Washington Bridge! Aiming high! And she will never give up! Join Stella and all of the wonderful characters on this fabulous journey!

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 9-18, presents the show MAY 16, 2020 at 7:00pm. The award-winning production staff includes Composer and Lyricist Joe Bousard, Producing Artist Director Jackie Hammond, Instructor Shana Rebilas, and Stage Manager Jessica Kishbaugh.

Audition videos to be submitted via email with a YouTube link, DropBox, or video attachment by Monday, April 27th. After tuition has been paid, please submit your audition video to musicaltheatreofanthem@gmail.com along with the completed Performer Contract, performer's name, age, and best email address and phone number for communication. Please also include any conflicts you may have with online, Zoom rehearsals Monday - Friday after 2:00p.m. and Saturday. The audition video should be a musical theatre song (or any song they are comfortable with), 16-32 bars or one minute in length. For more information and to access forms go to http://www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org/2020-something-beautiful.html.

Rehearsals will begin on Wednesday, April 29th and will be conducted online via Zoom. A detailed rehearsal schedule will be created around the performers' availability.

Performances take place online. Ticket cost is only $20 per household. The password protected Zoom link will be sent the day before the performance. Tickets may be purchased online at musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets.

Something Beautiful is presented through special arrangement by the generosity of Joe Bousard, Composer and Lyricist.





