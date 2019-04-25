Local Stars Come Together For DESERT SHOWSTOPPERS: Icons Concert
Stars of the valley's theatre scene come together to sing their favorite, most impressive, show-stopping ICONIC songs! You know the singers, you know the songs, now come watch them show off in, "Desert Showstoppers: Icons"!
TICKETS: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4226025 Or 480-390-4900
$15 General Admission
$30 VIP: Includes reserved seating, Special Pre-show performance, Raffle, Reception and toast with the cast.
Location: The Listening Room Phoenix (Shares the Mazvo Care Care Parking lot)
4614 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014
While most theaters have Mondays off, "Desert Showstoppers: Icons" has gathered local stars to belt their faces off. From Celine, Sinatra and Adele to Babs, Tina, Queen and More! It's big hit after big hit in what will be a ridiculous, nonstop, unforgettable concert. Join us as we "cheers" the toast of the town at this BYOB event. One night, one performance, tons of local stars!
PERFORMERS (subject to change):
Sarah Julia Ambrose
Jackie Brecker
Shana Bousard
Damon J. Bolling
Vinny Chavez
Alyssa Chiarello
Cassie Chilton
Lucas Coatney
Scott Davidson
Amanda Glenn
Sime Kosta
Linsey Maxson
Tyler Maxson
Logan Mitchell
Mason Reeves
Brad Rupp
Nathan Sheppard
Seth Tucker
Elyse Wolf
VIP Reception: 7pm
Doors: 7:30pm
Performance: 8:00pm
(Approx. 1hour 45 minutes)
Directed and Produced by Seth Tucker: https://www.sethatucker.com