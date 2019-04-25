Local Stars Come Together For DESERT SHOWSTOPPERS: Icons Concert

Stars of the valley's theatre scene come together to sing their favorite, most impressive, show-stopping ICONIC songs! You know the singers, you know the songs, now come watch them show off in, "Desert Showstoppers: Icons"!

TICKETS: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4226025 Or 480-390-4900

$15 General Admission

$30 VIP: Includes reserved seating, Special Pre-show performance, Raffle, Reception and toast with the cast.

Location: The Listening Room Phoenix (Shares the Mazvo Care Care Parking lot)

4614 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

While most theaters have Mondays off, "Desert Showstoppers: Icons" has gathered local stars to belt their faces off. From Celine, Sinatra and Adele to Babs, Tina, Queen and More! It's big hit after big hit in what will be a ridiculous, nonstop, unforgettable concert. Join us as we "cheers" the toast of the town at this BYOB event. One night, one performance, tons of local stars!

PERFORMERS (subject to change):

Sarah Julia Ambrose

Jackie Brecker

Shana Bousard

Damon J. Bolling

Vinny Chavez

Alyssa Chiarello

Cassie Chilton

Lucas Coatney

Scott Davidson

Amanda Glenn

Sime Kosta

Linsey Maxson

Tyler Maxson

Logan Mitchell

Mason Reeves

Brad Rupp

Nathan Sheppard

Seth Tucker

Elyse Wolf

VIP Reception: 7pm

Doors: 7:30pm

Performance: 8:00pm

(Approx. 1hour 45 minutes)

Directed and Produced by Seth Tucker: https://www.sethatucker.com





