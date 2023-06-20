Local Funk, Soul And Jazz Musicians To Perform At Tempe Center For The Arts July 8

Enjoy the original funk and soul sounds of Calumet and the upbeat jazz of trumpeter Gabriel Bey as they perform a high-energy concert at the Tempe Center for the Arts on July 8th at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $30 and are on sale at tempecenterforthearts.com.

Calumet, one of the Valley's favorite local bands creates original funk and soul to reflect our times. With 6 albums worth of songs, the band has a broad sonic palette that features vocal harmony, horns, and funky grooves.

With his warm, charismatic personality, jazz trumpeter Gabriel Bey has played with many Motown artists and has toured in cities around the globe. Frequently seen in the Valley's top jazz clubs, Bey brings a sound that is bright, uplifting and gets audiences on their feet.

Both groups are appearing on July 8th to support Phoenix Rising for Haiti's efforts to raise funds for medical aid for the people of Haiti. Founded after the devastating earthquake in 2010, the organization provides prosthetic limbs, rehab, orthotics and physical therapy by sending teams of medical personnel each year. The teams of 20 volunteers from Phoenix serve over 600 patients in a week, providing much needed support for the men, women and children of Haiti.

The concert will be emceed by Haitian Fredo Montplaisir, an international vocalist who will also perform.