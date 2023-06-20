Local Funk, Soul And Jazz Musicians To Perform At Tempe Center For The Arts July 8

The concert will be emceed by Haitian Fredo Montplaisir, an international vocalist who will also perform.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Comedian Randy Rainbow Announces The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 2 Comedian Randy Rainbow Announces The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Feature: PARADE THE MUSICAL ~ Arizona Musical Theatre Orchestra's Compelling Phoenix Reviv Photo 3 Feature: PARADE THE MUSICAL ~ Arizona Musical Theatre Orchestra's Compelling Phoenix Revival
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 4 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album

Local Funk, Soul And Jazz Musicians To Perform At Tempe Center For The Arts July 8

Enjoy the original funk and soul sounds of Calumet and the upbeat jazz of trumpeter Gabriel Bey as they perform a high-energy concert at the Tempe Center for the Arts on July 8th at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $30 and are on sale at tempecenterforthearts.com.

Calumet, one of the Valley's favorite local bands creates original funk and soul to reflect our times. With 6 albums worth of songs, the band has a broad sonic palette that features vocal harmony, horns, and funky grooves.  

 

With his warm, charismatic personality, jazz trumpeter Gabriel Bey has played with many Motown artists and has toured in cities around the globe. Frequently seen in the Valley's top jazz clubs, Bey brings a sound that is bright, uplifting and gets audiences on their feet.

 

 

Both groups are appearing on July 8th to support Phoenix Rising for Haiti's efforts to raise funds for medical aid for the people of Haiti. Founded after the devastating earthquake in 2010, the organization provides prosthetic limbs, rehab, orthotics and physical therapy by sending teams of medical personnel each year. The teams of 20 volunteers from Phoenix serve over 600 patients in a week, providing much needed support for the men, women and children of Haiti.

 

The concert will be emceed by Haitian Fredo Montplaisir, an international vocalist who will also perform.




RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
MEAN GIRLS (High School Version) to be Presented by Souther Arizona Performing Arts Co/Inn Photo
MEAN GIRLS (High School Version) to be Presented by Souther Arizona Performing Arts Co/Inner Voice Studio

Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company in collaboration with The Inner Voice Studio will present this totally FETCH production of Mean Girls (high school version)!

2
Phoenix DRUNK SHAKESPEARE Production Is the Second to Unionize with Equity Photo
Phoenix DRUNK SHAKESPEARE Production Is the Second to Unionize with Equity

The actors, stage managers, bartenders and servers of Phoenix’s Drunk Shakespeare have become the second company of the theatrical franchise to unionize as Drunk Shakespeare United.

3
Review: THE PROM at The Phoenix Theatre Company Photo
Review: THE PROM at The Phoenix Theatre Company

Director Michael Barnard brings his flare for musical staging in a brilliant well-cast production of THE PROM. Runs through July 9th at The Phoenix Theatre Company.

4
Leela James Coming To Chandler Center For The Arts October 12 Photo
Leela James Coming To Chandler Center For The Arts October 12

R & B Powerhouse Leela James has announced she will be performing on October 12 at 7:00 pm as part of Chandler Center for the Arts' 2023/24 season. Tickets are $38, $48, $58 and $68 and go on sale June 16 at 10 am at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya Video
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond Video
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 48LIVE: Cisco and the Racecars
Tempe Center for the Arts (6/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SUBPLOTS: Musical
Chandler-Gilbert Community College (6/23-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Damn Yankees
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (9/21-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's a Wonderful Life
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (11/16-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Golden Pond
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (7/27-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disaster!
Arizona Broadway Theatre (8/18-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-6/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Legend of Georgia McBride
Arizona Theatre Company (7/01-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Legend of Georgia McBride
Arizona Theatre Company (6/09-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical
Berger Performing Arts Center (6/23-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You