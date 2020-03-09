John Logan's RED to Open at Playhouse on the Park

Could your crowning achievement also become your undoing? John Logan's play "RED" creates a searing portrait of master abstract expressionist Mark Rothko, as he grapples with his relationship with his paintings and the conflict between artistic integrity and commercialism. Is art a commodity? Rothko has accepted a lucrative commission to paint a series of murals for the Four Seasons restaurant in the prestigious Seagram Building. His young assistant, at first in intimidated awe of this towering figure of the art world, gains enough confidence to dare to ask the question and challenge him to confront this crisis of conscience. Will Rothko be able to reconcile his passionate reverence for ultimate truth and meaning in his work, with "painting a wall in the Temple of Consumption"?

"RED" stars Marshall Glass and Chris Haine.* (member of AEA). Directed by David Barker. Written by John Logan and produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. Ages 14+.

"RED" will play May 1st through May 17th. Performances take place on Thursdays and Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays at 2 & 8PM and Sundays at 2PM at the Playhouse On The Park (in the BMO Building) 1850 N. Central Avenue, Phx. 85004. Ticket prices $15-$50. Art Card, Veteran, Student, Senior and Group discounts available. Call (602) 254-2151 or visit https://www.blkboxphx.com. Contact info@blkboxphx.com for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You