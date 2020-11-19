Holiday Magic Is on With Ballet Arizona's Digital NUTRACKER SUITE

While 2020 has canceled many events, it can't cancel the magic of the holidays! Ballet Arizona will present " Nutcracker Suite," a reimagined performance of the classic ballet, in a digital format over two weekends - Saturday, December 12 and Saturday, December 19. Digital access is $20 and directly benefits Ballet Arizona, a nonprofit arts organization and the only professional ballet company in the Valley.

"Nutcracker Suite"

Ballet Arizona's "The Nutcracker" is a critically lauded tradition that was named one of the top three "Nutcracker" performances in the country by The New York Times. Filmed in Ballet Arizona's in-house Dorrance Theatre, 2020's abridged digital "Nutcracker Suite" features favorite highlights from the wintry forest of the Snow Queen and King to the beautiful Land of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Exclusively available to stream online, this streamlined version includes the dancing you know and love as well as some exciting bonus content like dancer interviews and behind-the-scenes segments that are sure to delight.

For the first time ever, "Nutcracker Suite" will be available in both English and Spanish. The Spanish version will feature exclusive Spanish behind-the-scenes looks at "Nutcracker Suite," in addition to Spanish translations of bonus content.

Capture the Magic at Home Packages

Bring "The Nutcracker" whimsy home with you with one of Ballet Arizona's "Capture the Magic at Home" packages. In addition to online access to the virtual performance, these packages bring elements of the stage performance to your home. Curbside pickup of package goodies is available on Friday, December 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, December 6 from 9 to 11 a.m., where costumed "Nutcracker" characters will wave to you and your family from a safe distance.

Capture the Magic at Home Package

$70 purchase includes:

· Digital access to "The Nutcracker Suite" on your selected date

· Nutcracker ornament

· Autographed dancer photo

· 4-pack of cookies from local bakery Noms Bake Shop

· A pair Ballet Arizona pointe shoes, autographed by the dancer who wore them

· Nutcracker coloring book

· Ballet Arizona discount coupon

Capture the Magic at Home PLUS Package

$95 purchase includes:

· All of the elements of the Capture the Magic at Home Package

· PLUS a 10-minute Zoom call with a Ballet Arizona dancer in English or Spanish

"The Nutcracker" Online Boutique

If part of your annual trip to see Ballet Arizona's "The Nutcracker" includes a stop at the Nutcracker Boutique for a special memento, you can still recreate that magic this year. Ballet Arizona's inaugural online Nutcracker Boutique is open and ready for shoppers. The boutique features select special wooden nutcrackers, nutcracker ornaments and other holiday ornaments. Items ordered from the boutique will be available for pick-up curbside at Ballet Arizona on Friday, December 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, December 6 from 9 to 11 a.m., where costumed "Nutcracker" characters will wave to you and your family from a safe distance while a volunteer brings your order straight to your car.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You