Great AZ Puppet Theatre to Present BABY BEAR GOES TO SCHOOL

Performances run August 23-September 10.
POPULAR
From August 23-September 10, Great Arizona Puppet Theatre will present BABY BEAR GOES TO SCHOOL.
Baby Bear is excited about his very first day of school! Have fun with him and his friends as they study counting, colors, and more in this cute, charming, musical show. Great for preschoolers, kindergartners, and children learning English as a second language! ***NO SHOW ON SUNDAY, SEPT. 3***
Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm
ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit Click Here.
Videos
|I Love to Eat
Invisible Theatre (9/05-8/17)
|Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
|remove
remove (4/25-2/07)
|7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-6/07)
|It's a Wonderful Life
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (11/16-12/30)
|The Barber of Seville
Symphony Hall (1/27-1/28)
|Frankenstein
Herberger Theatre Center (10/13-10/15)
|Disaster!
Arizona Broadway Theatre (8/18-9/10)
|The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
Madison Center for the Arts (8/26-10/08)
|The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Musical Theatre of Anthem (9/21-9/24)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You