Great AZ Puppet Theatre to Present BABY BEAR GOES TO SCHOOL

Performances run August 23-September 10.

By: Aug. 12, 2023

From August 23-September 10, Great Arizona Puppet Theatre will present BABY BEAR GOES TO SCHOOL.

Baby Bear is excited about his very first day of school! Have fun with him and his friends as they study counting, colors, and more in this cute, charming, musical show. Great for preschoolers, kindergartners, and children learning English as a second language! ***NO SHOW ON SUNDAY, SEPT. 3***

SHOWTIMES:

Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm

PRICES: 

ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit Click Here.




Recommended For You