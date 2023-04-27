Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present THE PRINCESS, THE UNICORN AND THE SMELLY-FOOT TROLL

A funny original musical about a princess, a unicorn and a friendly troll with hygiene issues.

Apr. 27, 2023  

The Great AZ Puppet Theatre will present THE PRINCESS, THE UNICORN, AND THE SMELLY-FOOT TROLL from May 11 through 28.

A funny original musical about a princess, a unicorn and a friendly troll with hygiene issues. Fun for the whole family with plenty of singing, sparkles, and smelly-foot hilarity! Recommended for ages 4 and up.

SHOWTIMES: Thursdays & Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm

PRICES: ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit Click Here.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org




