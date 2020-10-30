Governors Arts Awards Presented to 17 Artists, Advocates, Businesses Statewide

The virtual ceremony took place on Wednesday evening, Oct. 29.

Artists, advocates and businesses from across the state were awarded 2020 Governor's Arts Awards during a virtual ceremony produced by Arizona Citizens for the Arts on Wednesday evening, Oct. 29.

Dorothy Lincoln-Smith of Paradise Valley received the Individual Award for her many years of support and advocacy for Arizona's arts and cultural community.

Also during the presentation, Catherine "Rusty" Foley, former Arizona Citizens for the Arts Executive Director, and Bob Booker, former executive director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts, received 2020 Shelley Awards.

The Governor's Arts Awards were presented by Billie Jo and Judd Herberger. Event sponsors included Herberger Foundation, APS, SRP, Judith Hardes, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, Scottsdale Arts, Mesa Arts Center, Chandler Center for the Arts, Theater Works, Chuck and Laurie Goldstein, Jeffrey and Leslie Rich and Mike and Enid Seiden.

2020 Governor's Arts Awards honorees are:

• Individual: Dorothy Lincoln Smith, Paradise Valley

• Shelley Award: Robert Booker, Phoenix; Rusty Foley, Phoenix

• Northwest Arizona

Artist: Arlene Minuskin, Prescott

Arts Organization: Sonoran Arts League, Cave Creek

• Northeast Arizona

Artist: Rhonda Urdang, Flagstaff

Arts Organization: Yavapai-Apache Artist Guild, Yavapai-Apache Nation

Philanthropy: Allan Affeldt & Tina Mion, Winslow

• Southwest Arizona

Artist: Jose Dorame, Yuma

Arts Organization: Yuma Arts Center, Yuma

Philanthropy: Jon & Liney Jessen, Yuma

Business: Rolls & Bowls, San Luis

• Southeast Arizona

Artist: Emilia Quiahuitl Villegas, Tucson

Arts Organization: Border Arts Corridor, Douglas

Philanthropy: Victor Navarro, Tucson

• Central Arizona

Artist: Chris Hamby, Peoria

Arts Organization: Phoenix Center for the Arts, Phoenix

Philanthropy: Chuck & Laurie Goldstein, Paradise Valley

Business: Jarrod's Coffee, Tea, & Gallery, Mesa

The Governor's Arts Awards are presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts in partnership with the Office of the Governor. Since 1981, more than 200 distinguished artists, individuals, cultural organizations, educators, businesses and philanthropists have received Governor's Arts Awards. For more information, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.org.

