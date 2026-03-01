Student Blog: Staying Calm and Motivated in this 'Season of Love'

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As this month starts to come to a close, the season starts to get busier. Theatres begin to announce their upcoming seasons, college auditions start to ramp up, and schedules start to get busier and busier. When everything is happening so quickly, it can get pretty easy to get stressed and burnt out.

As a senior in high school who is graduating this spring, my schedule is starting to get tighter and tighter as deadlines start to close faster. Even with everything quickly happening, it’s important to stay in the moment, keep your head up, and just keep going. Since I graduate in 3 months, I find it harder to get motivated to do different things since I’m ready for the next “act” of my life. However, even with it being harder to be motivated, there are a few things that I have found that keep me pushing through while staying positive and to keep creating.

The first thing is that this is just the beginning of your journey. Especially if you’re a senior who is auditioning for college program after college program. I think it’s important to remember that “No” is just part of the game. Remembering this helped me deal with rejection a lot and it’s a good thing to remember as you enter the ocean of the arts.

The second thing that keeps me motivated and positive in this season is the fact that it’s getting closer to April, which is when production is planned to happen for my film adaptation of “Maybe We’re Electric” based on the novel by Val Emmich. We just finished casting for the project and it will be publicly announced soon! I have been looking forward to production for this for the past few months ever since I started writing the script and as it gets closer, it’s really keeping me motivated.

It’s also important to take some breaks every week or so. As said previously, with schedules get tighter and tighter, it can get easy to get burnt out and stressed. It’s really helped me to take some mental health breaks from the pre-production of my movie and the improv show that I am currently in.

To wrap it up, even in all the craziness of the season, it’s important to remember to take a breath, stay focused, and be in the moment!