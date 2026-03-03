DEATH BECOMES HER, THE OUTSIDERS, and More Set For ASU Gammage 2026-2027 Broadway Season

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ASU Gammage has announced its 2026–2027 Desert Financial Broadway Across America-Arizona Broadway season with a dynamic blend of Tempe premieres, beloved classics, and acclaimed new hits.

It's launching the season with what many consider one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, Cameron Mackintosh's revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. The new lineup also includes WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, THE OUTSIDERS, OPERATION MINCEMEAT, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, BOOP! THE MUSICAL, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, and DEATH BECOMES HER, offering audiences an unforgettable mix of storytelling, spectacle, and world-class Broadway artistry.

Colleen Jennings Roggensack, Executive Director of ASU Gammage and ASU Vice President for Cultural Affairs, shared her excitement about the new season, noting, “Each year, we strive to bring the absolute best of Broadway to our community, and this season is no exception. From legendary titles to bold new works, these productions remind us why live theater continues to move, challenge, and inspire audiences of all ages. At ASU Gammage, we are committed to creating experiences that welcome everyone into the magic of Broadway.”

Also, returning to the ASU Gammage stage as season options: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL and BEETLEJUICE. These season options are not included in the 8 show season ticket package, but season ticket holders will receive priority access to these highly anticipated shows.

New this season, a limited number of balcony season ticket packages starting at $346 are now on sale

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Wednesday, September 16 – Sunday, October 4, 2026

The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again! Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened in 2021. Featuring Maria Björnson's brilliant original design and based on the celebrated direction of Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, the new PHANTOM North American tour comes to ASU Gammage this Fall.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting, and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade,” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide. Produced by CAMERON MACKINTOSH with LW ENTERTAINMENT.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Tuesday, October 27 – Sunday, November 1, 2026

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to life in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical! After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone's production features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen's novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.

THE OUTSIDERS

Tuesday, January 26 – Sunday, January 31, 2027

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is THE OUTSIDERS.

Adapted from S.E. HINTON's seminal novel and FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA's iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by ADAM RAPP with JUSTIN LEVINE, music and lyrics by JAMESTOWN REVIVAL (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Tony Award winner JUSTIN LEVINE, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by JUSTIN LEVINE, choreography by RICK KUPERMAN & JEFF KUPERMAN, and direction by Tony Award winner DANYA TAYMOR.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world."

OPERATION MINCEMEAT

Tuesday, February 23 – Sunday, February 28, 2027

How did a dead body, a fake love letter, and — of all people — Ian Fleming turn the tide of WWII? Olivier Award winner for Best New Musical and a 2025 Tony Award winner, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical is the best-reviewed show in West End history.

It's 1943 and the Allies are on the ropes. Luckily, they're about to gamble our futures on a stolen corpse. Singin' in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, it's the fast-paced, hilarious true story of the secret mission that won WWII.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Tuesday, April 20 – Sunday, April 25, 2027

It's been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

The Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.

BOOP! THE MUSICAL

Tuesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 23, 2027

For almost a century, the Betty Boop character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an adventure of color, music, and love in New York City. BOOP! is the new Broadway musical-comedy extravaganza that's fun for everyone – bringing heart, laughter, and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop to the stage!

Tony Award–winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles) brings Fleischer Studios' Queen of the Screen to life with a score by celebrated multiple GRAMMY winner David Foster (“I Have Nothing,” “After the Love Is Gone,” “The Prayer”), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly's Last Jam), and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom).

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Tuesday, June 22 – Sunday, June 27, 2027

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn't just meant to be enjoyed - it's meant to be shared. Now, a critically acclaimed North American tour brings the cherished musical to stages across the country to teach a new generation to sing.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family will captivate audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music.

Featuring beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss,” THE SOUND OF MUSIC is the iconic tale of a spirited nun who chooses not to live behind closed doors - and, by following her heart, learns to climb every mountain.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. The 1965 Oscar-winning film recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.

DEATH BECOMES HER

Tuesday, August 24 – Sunday, August 29, 2027

Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far…thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that's to die for.

DEATH BECOMES HER is the Tony Award-winning drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli.

DR.SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical

Tuesday, December 1 – Sunday, December 6, 2026

Celebrating 20 years of holiday magic, DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is the record-setting Broadway tradition seen by more than 3 million theatergoers across 83 cities. Featuring the beloved songs “You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” the show brings Dr. Seuss' classic tale to life on stage. Narrated by Max the Dog, the mean and scheming Grinch—whose heart is “two sizes too small”—plots to steal Christmas from the cheerful Whos, only to discover the true meaning of the holiday season.

BEETLEJUICE

Friday, January 1 – Sunday, January 3, 2027

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is returning to Tempe!

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!