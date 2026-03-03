THREE SISTAHS to Debut at Black Theatre Troupe This March

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Black Theatre Troupe will bring heart, healing and harmony, to the stage with THREE SISTAHS, a vibrant musical celebrating sisterhood, resilience, and the enduring power of love. Performances run March 27 through April 12 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center in downtown Phoenix, 1333 E. Washington St.

Inspired by Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters, THREE SISTAHS reimagines the classic play through a contemporary African American lens, weaving gospel, jazz, and soulful music into a deeply human exploration of family, memory, and renewal.

The story follows three sisters as they gather after the passing of their brother, confronting grief, long-held dreams, and the bonds that continue to shape their lives.

The production marks the directorial debut of Dzifa Kwawu, and features Britahn Newbill as Olive, Kay B. Rose as Irene, and Eboni McDonald as Marsha.

“THREE SISTAHS pays tribute to the prevailing strength of African American women and families, with Motown overtones of the 1960s Civil Rights movement, Vietnam War protests, and the women's liberation movement,” said director Dzifa Kwawu. “Making my directorial debut for BTT with this intimate production is deeply significant and affirming. The story is filled with humor, honesty, and emotional depth, while the musical score amplifies the love and conflict that push families to their breaking point.”

Music is at the heart of the production led by Music Director Brenda Hankins with arrangements and orchestration by Joey Leyva. Composed by William Hubbard, book and lyrics by Thomas W. Jones II from a story by Janet Pryce, the score blends gospel, jazz, and Motown sound to underscore both the emotional depth and celebratory spirit of the show.