ANITA World Premiere Musical To Run At Leo Rich Theater

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Borderlands Theater will present the world premiere of ANITA, a new musical by Milta Ortiz and Quetzal Guerrero, running April 2–19, 2026 at Leo Rich Theater.

The musical follows a young girl separated from her parents who refuses to give up hope that her family can be reunited. Set in the fictional Southwest Skies youth shelter, the story centers on Anita’s resilience as she inspires other girls to imagine new possibilities for their lives. With the help of Luz, a public relations agent, Anita launches a plan to reunite her family despite resistance from the shelter’s authority figure, Miss Guardia.

The production is directed by Chach Snook, with choreography by Vanessa Corona and music direction by Guerrero. The musical blends cumbia, bolero, and R&B-pop influences with live music and movement-driven storytelling.

“At its heart, Anita is about a young girl who refuses to give up hope,” said Snook. “Even when she's separated from her parents and placed in a difficult system, she believes her family can be reunited. The musical celebrates the courage it takes to hold onto love and community, even when the world tells you not to.”

ANITA was commissioned and developed by Borderlands Theater as part of the company’s focus on producing new work that highlights stories and artists from the U.S.–Mexico border region.

ANITA Performance Schedule

Preview performances will take place April 2 and April 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Opening weekend includes performances on April 4 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and April 5 at 2:00 p.m.

Additional performances are scheduled for April 9 and April 10 at 7:00 p.m., April 17 at 7:00 p.m., April 18 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and April 19 at 2:00 p.m. There will be no performances April 11–12.

Tickets

Performances take place at Leo Rich Theater, located at 260 South Church Avenue in Tucson. Tickets are available at borderlandstheater.org and through the TCC / Leo Rich Theater Box Office.