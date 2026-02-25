Theatrikos Theatre Company to Present THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatrikos Theatre Company will present the nostalgic musical comedy, The Marvelous Wonderettes. Written and created by Roger Bean and directed by Matthew Windham, this high-energy, jukebox musical will run for three weeks, from April 2 to April 19, 2026.

The show whisks audiences away to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. As the "Wonderettes," they entertain their classmates with classic 50s hits like “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” and “Stupid Cupid.” The second act moves forward ten years to their 1968 reunion, revealing the life-changing paths the women have taken, underscored by soulful 60s favorites like “It's My Party” and “Son of a Preacher Man.”

"The off-Broadway hit musical The Marvelous Wonderettes is a heartwarming, hilarious and nostalgic technicolor extravaganza. The cast is an exceptionally talented mix of top New York and local performers who will to take the audience on a world-class musical voyage through beloved jukebox tunes from the 50's and 60's." says director Matthew Windham.

This production features incredible vocal harmonies and vibrant, era-specific costumes that bring the 1950s and 60s back to life. With over 30 classic hits, the show is a heartwarming celebration of friendship and the music that defined a generation.

"At a time when the world can feel heavy and uncertain, there is something truly powerful about gathering together to share in laughter, music, and a sense of nostalgia. The Marvelous Wonderettes invites audiences to do just that. It is vibrant, uplifting, and filled with the kind of infectious energy that reminds us why live theatre matters. We are proud to offer a production that allows our community to celebrate, connect, and leave the theatre feeling a little lighter." says Executive Director Jeremy Blunt.

The production features a talented ensemble of performers: Sarah Lepre, Tomi Newman, Melina Walko, and Becki Zaritsky..

The creative team includes Choreographer, Leslie Ptak Baker; Music Director, Jay Mercado; Scenic Designers, David Goldstein and Matthew Herman; Costume Designer, Tommy Elias; Lighting Designer, Shane Waltz; Sound Designer, Kelli Cvercko; Properties Artisan, Essie Windham and Production Stage Manager, Shari Snodgrass, whose combined artistry transforms the stage into a dazzling musical showcase, complete with candy-colored aesthetics and the infectious energy of a classic jukebox hit.

Theatrikos Theatre Company, known for its high-quality theatre productions, continues its new 2026 schedule by offering Saturday matinees for this production, ensuring that families and theatre-goers of all ages can enjoy this musical journey.

Preview Performance: Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 PM

Performance Dates: April 2 - April 19, 2026

Showtimes: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM; Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM

Location: Theatrikos Theatre Company, 11 W Cherry Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Tickets are now available and can be purchased online at www.theatrikos.com or by calling the box office at 928-774-1662. Early booking is strongly encouraged due to anticipated demand.