Marsha Mason Directs THE ROOMMATE at Arizona Theatre Company

Arizona Theatre Company will continue its 58th season with THE ROOMMATE, the play that premiered on Broadway last season. The production will run March 15 through April 4, 2026, at the Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. in Tucson, and April 11 through April 26, 2026, at the Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy. in Tempe.

THE ROOMMATE follows a Midwestern empty nester who takes in a roommate from the Bronx. As the two women navigate their differences and shared experiences, their living arrangement challenges assumptions about identity, reinvention, and personal history.

The Arizona Theatre Company production will be directed by Marsha Mason, who served as associate director alongside Georgie Award and Tony Award-winning director Jack O’Brien on the Broadway production. This marks Mason’s third time directing at ATC. She previously directed An Act of God in 2016 and Chapter Two in 2017.

The cast will feature Sara Gettelfinger and Angela Pierce. Gettelfinger previously appeared on Broadway in Water for Elephants, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Nine. Pierce’s credits include appearances in The Blacklist, Law & Order, The Delinquent, and multiple Broadway productions.

“How often do you get to have one of the original directing team of a Broadway show come and put up the same show in your hometown?” August said. “This is regional theatre at it's finest. We're in for a special treat with this one, and we couldn't be more excited bring Marsha Mason back to ATC.”

Mason said, “It feels truly special to me. I had such wonderful experiences directing An Act of God and Chapter Two here, and the collaboration with the remarkable staff in both Tucson and Phoenix made those productions especially memorable. I'm thrilled to come back to direct the Broadway hit The Roommate. It's a smart, surprising, and deeply human play, and there's no better place to explore its humor and heart than with the talented artists and audiences at ATC.”

Ticket Information

Performances run March 15 through April 4, 2026, in Tucson at the Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave., and April 11 through April 26, 2026, in Tempe at the Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy. Tickets start at $33 and are available at atc.org or by calling 1-833-ATC-SEAT.