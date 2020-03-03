Fountain Hills Theater announces opening of the hilarious comedy Footlight Frenzy.

In a desperate attempt to save their bankrupt "School for Unusual Children", an inexperienced PTA group valiantly mounts an ambitious benefit play, written by a has-been Broadway director.

His near hysterical direction and the group's questionable talent turn the production into a shambles. The scenes shift back and forth from the real tribulations of the performers to the play they are "performing", and it is hard to tell which is sillier. This is fast and furious theatrical fun of the first order, with us watching the fun from the "back" of the stage! Those who enjoyed The Play That Goes Wrong at Gammage auditorium last season will LOVE Footlight Frenzy!

Footlight Frenzy stars Alex Gonzalez, Peter J. Hill, Estee Oglesbee, Deborah Ostreicher, Rob Stuart and Daniel Tanner

Footlight Frenzy is produced by Meghan Ramos and directed Peter J. Hill & Noel Irick.



Footlight Frenzy will play March 6 - 22, 2020. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group rate discounts are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You