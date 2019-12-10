Detour Company Theatre Presents NEWSIES; Debuts New After Dark Program With RENT

Detour Company Theatre will present two shows at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in January: Disney's "Newsies" and "Rent School Edition," which is the debut production for the company's new Detour After Dark program.

Both shows will be presented the same weekend with productions of "Newsies" at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10; 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. The Detour After Dark productions of "Rent" will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 10-11. All shows will be staged in the Center's Virginia G. Piper Theater.

Detour Company Theatre provides theater training and performance experiences for adults with cognitive and physical disabilities, giving them authentic opportunities to develop artistry, demonstrate courage and collaboration, experience joy and participate in the sharing of musical theater with the entire community.

Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation provides the Virginia G. Piper Theater to Detour Company Theatre twice each year - in January and June - for the company's Mainstage performances.

"Our partnership with Detour Company Theatre is an example of how collaboration creates dynamic and diverse opportunities for all people to engage with the arts," said Natalie Marsh, director of Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation. "The opportunity to present Detour on our stage is a highlight of the year for me because the joy you see on the faces of the audience and actors reaffirms the power the arts have in elevating our community, which is the mission of Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation."

"Newsies" is a foot-stomping celebration about a group of newsies who "seize the day" and change the course of history as they fight for the rights of workers. Based on real events, the story is an inspiration and a reminder of the worth and dignity of every person - those who come to life as characters in a story and each and every actor who takes their place on stage.

For its new Detour After Dark program, the company will build on the success of its Mainstage family fare by featuring works with more mature content and themes. Detour After Dark represents the continued growth of Detour and is an exciting departure from the more traditional journey. This new program will give the actors a chance to take on more complicated roles and a work with more complex artistic themes and music.

"This is going to seem cheesy, but this show teaches us that love conquers all, even death," said Sophie A., who plays the role of Mimi in "Rent." "I didn't think I could do it, honestly, and I felt really honored that they gave me such a big role. And I am working really hard to do it as well as I know I can."

"Rent School Edition" retains the dramatic intent of the original musical, but it has minimal changes to language and the removal of one song.

"Rent" is a rocking musical about a group of bohemians struggling to make it in New York City in the '90s. Loosely based on Puccini's "La bohème," the characters face various personal and social challenges throughout the thrilling pop-rock opera, reminding us that there is "no day but today" and that, in spite of our differences, we are all deserving of friendship, love, dignity and respect.

"I love to be Roger because I am the rock 'n' roll master," said Chris C., who plays the role of Roger in "Rent." "I'm trying to do my best. I'm not nervous at all. I am so brave because I will be in the show."

Admission is free to all Detour Company Theatre shows, though donations are gratefully accepted. ASL interpretation and audio description are also available.

For information about the productions, visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org. For information about the company, visit DetourCompanyTheatre.org.





