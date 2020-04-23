Desert Stage to Stream THE ROARING 20'S! A TWENTY-SOMETHING SHOWCASE

Desert Stages Theatre will be streaming a new virtual showcase featuring a fabulous group of 20 something aged artists who will entertain you with songs from their favorite shows!

The showcase will stream on Desert Stages Theatre's Facebook page (click here) on Friday April 24th, 2020 at 7pm and will also be available on their YouTube page here.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Desert Stages is committed to continue engagement and offer new virtual content. You can follow along on Desert Stage's social media platforms as well as their website.





