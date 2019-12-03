Coming Soon To Great AZ Puppet Theater

See the exciting lineup coming up at AZ Puppet Theater this month:

December 4-22

"THE ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER"

In this charming holiday-themed version

of the traditional tale, Santa sends his elves to help a kindly shoemaker and his wife.

Sunday, December 15GREAT ARIZONA PUPPET THEATER CHRISTMAS PARTY

Celebrate the season at our annual Christmas party. Doors open at 1:30pm for puppet-making activities; then, enjoy a 2pm showing of "The Elves and the Shoemaker" followed by holiday snacks and a visit from Santa Claus! RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED -- please call 602-262-2050. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Members receive $5 off per ticket.

***THEATER CLOSED ON CHRISTMAS DAY, WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 25***

December 26, 2019-January 12, 2020"THE PRINCESS, THE UNICORN, AND THE SMELLY-FOOT TROLL": A funny originalmusical about a princess, a unicorn, and a friendly troll with hygiene issues. Fun for the whole family with plenty of singing, sparkles, and smelly-foot hilarity!

SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am,Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm

PRICES (unless otherwise noted): $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 forchildren (ages 0-12 yrs)





