Coming Soon To Great AZ Puppet Theater
See the exciting lineup coming up at AZ Puppet Theater this month:
December 4-22
"THE ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER"
In this charming holiday-themed version
of the traditional tale, Santa sends his elves to help a kindly shoemaker and his wife.
GREAT ARIZONA PUPPET THEATER CHRISTMAS PARTY
Celebrate the season at our annual Christmas party. Doors open at 1:30pm for puppet-making activities; then, enjoy a 2pm showing of "The Elves and the Shoemaker" followed by holiday snacks and a visit from Santa Claus! RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED -- please call 602-262-2050. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Members receive $5 off per ticket.***THEATER CLOSED ON CHRISTMAS DAY, WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 25*** December 26, 2019-January 12, 2020
"THE PRINCESS, THE UNICORN, AND THE SMELLY-FOOT TROLL": A funny original
musical about a princess, a unicorn, and a friendly troll with hygiene issues. Fun for the whole family with plenty of singing, sparkles, and smelly-foot hilarity! SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am,
Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm PRICES (unless otherwise noted): $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for
children (ages 0-12 yrs) The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org