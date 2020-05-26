Canyon Movement Company Moves Spring Dance Festival Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

With the current pandemic and social restrictions, Canyon Movement Company is converting its annual Spring Dance Festival to an online format! This has opened the door for entries from companies that normally wouldn't be able to travel to Arizona, where the company is based, to perform.

Dance videos will include dances that have been recorded live in the theatre, Dances made specifically for film, and new work created and recorded in isolation.

Participating artists include: Canyon Movement Company, Velocity Dance Company, Movement Source Dance Company (Phoenix), Cazo Dance Company (Phoenix), David Ramos, Jennifer Knott, Perpetual Motion Dance Company (Oklahoma), and Sasha Chudacoff (Colorado).

More information can be obtained on https://www.facebook.com/canyonmovement/

This program is sponsored in part by the City of Flagstaff and Flagstaff Arts Council, the Arizona Community Foundation, and the Arizona Commission on the Arts with funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.

When: May 29-30, 2020 6:00 p.m. Will be available until May 30 at 9pm

Tickets: Suggested donation $15/general. Donations are not required to view the festival, but are greatly appreciated. Donations will support the Navajo Nation Covid-19 Relief Fund. Donations can be made at https://www.facebook.com/donate/1546991015475282/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You