Bravado and Energy Of Flamenco Comes To TCA

A spectacular night of colorful and vibrant dance performance, AMOR AL BAILE 6 returns to Tempe Center for the Arts.

The performance showcases the talents of over 30 flamenco, bellydance, tango, contemporary and classical Indian dancers for a thrilling night of artistry. AMOR AL BAILE 6 presents the best in flamenco featuring Yumi La Rosa (flamenco dancer), Chris Jácome (flamenco guitarist), and guest flamenco artists direct from Spain.

Participating dance troupes include the beautiful Indian Classical dance of Kalaa Kendra Kathak Dance, DMJ Dance Collective, Kairo Tribal Belly Dance, and Step's Junk Funk.

AMOR AL BAILE will be held on March 7 at 6:30 pm at the Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado, Tempe, AZ 85281.

Tickets range from $20 - $40 and are on sale at tca.ticketforce.com or by calling 480-350-2TCA(2822).





