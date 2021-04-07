Ballet Theatre Of Phoenix Performs SWAN LAKE May 29

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix will resume public performances with a presentation of Tchaikovsky's beloved SWAN LAKE. The performance will be held on May 29 at 5:30 pm at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, at 1973 E. Maryland.

SWAN LAKE is choreographed by BTP Director Jennifer Cafarella and serves as the spring program for the Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, showcasing the artistry of the students enrolled at the studio.

SWAN LAKE is considered one of the pinnacles of classical ballet, requiring great technical strength and ability and high quality of physical performance to portray the nuanced characters. Inspired by German folk tales, SWAN LAKE tells the story of a young prince who falls in love with a beautiful maiden, cursed to live by day as a white swan, only to take her human form at night.

Tickets for Ballet Theatre of Phoenix' SWAN LAKE are $15 and available at ballettheatreofphx.org.

For information Ballet Theatre of Phoenix's classes, summer intensive and other training programs, visit ballettheatreofphx.org or call 602-957-3364.