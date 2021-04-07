Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Theatre Of Phoenix Performs SWAN LAKE May 29

SWAN LAKE is choreographed by BTP Director Jennifer Cafarella.

Apr. 7, 2021  

Ballet Theatre Of Phoenix Performs SWAN LAKE May 29

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix will resume public performances with a presentation of Tchaikovsky's beloved SWAN LAKE. The performance will be held on May 29 at 5:30 pm at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, at 1973 E. Maryland.

SWAN LAKE is choreographed by BTP Director Jennifer Cafarella and serves as the spring program for the Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, showcasing the artistry of the students enrolled at the studio.

SWAN LAKE is considered one of the pinnacles of classical ballet, requiring great technical strength and ability and high quality of physical performance to portray the nuanced characters. Inspired by German folk tales, SWAN LAKE tells the story of a young prince who falls in love with a beautiful maiden, cursed to live by day as a white swan, only to take her human form at night.

Tickets for Ballet Theatre of Phoenix' SWAN LAKE are $15 and available at ballettheatreofphx.org.

For information Ballet Theatre of Phoenix's classes, summer intensive and other training programs, visit ballettheatreofphx.org or call 602-957-3364.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
First Day Of School T-Shirt
Belter T-Shirt
Patti Murin: Love Is An Open Pour Onesie

Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories
Chandler Center For The Arts Announces Return Of Live Performances Photo

Chandler Center For The Arts Announces Return Of Live Performances

PLATED & STAGED A HERBERGER THEATER EXPERIENCE to Take Place May 2 Photo

PLATED & STAGED A HERBERGER THEATER EXPERIENCE to Take Place May 2

The School Of Ballet Arizona And Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras Unite To Showcase SWAN Photo

The School Of Ballet Arizona And Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras Unite To Showcase SWAN LAKE

Ballet Arizonas Contemporary Council Hosts Virtual Cocktail Workshop Photo

Ballet Arizona's Contemporary Council Hosts Virtual Cocktail Workshop


More Hot Stories For You

  • Neave Trio Gives Virtual Concert Presented By Asheville Chamber Music Series
  • Blumenthal Performing Arts Announces 2021 Blumey Awards Nominees
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Blumenthal Performing Arts Casting Locals For THE OFFICE! A MURDER MYSTERY PARODY: WHO IS THE SCRANTON STRANGLER?