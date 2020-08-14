Awakening Events Announces Fall Expansion Of Drive-In Theater Tours

Awakening Events adds three fall tours to groundbreaking Drive-In Theater Tour series.

Continuing their industry leadership in helping to pioneer the safe return of live in person events following the onset of COVID-19, Awakening Events has announced the expansion of the Drive-In Theater Tour through this fall with the addition of three fresh live drive-in concert tours featuring 7X-GRAMMY-Winner TobyMac, CCM legends triple threat combo Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman, and Mac Powell and a Christian radio powerhouse double feature with Zach Williams and Big Daddy Weave.



"It has been truly amazing to see the impact of these drive-in theater concerts. Fans and theater owners alike have all told us how much this was needed in their communities, and how much they appreciate us being there, providing this message of hope through music" said Dan Fife, Founder and President of Awakening Events.



The TobyMac Fall Drive-In Theater Tour will feature live concerts beginning September 14 in Mountain View AR bringing their live show to 17 drive-in movie theaters across OH, VA, TN, and more before concluding on October 11 in Kings Mountain, NC. The Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman, and Mac Powell tour will begin on September 20 in Aurora, MO visiting 12 markets before concluding on October 8 in Jesup, GA. The Zach Williams and Big Daddy Weave tour will begin on September 10 in Marion, VA visiting 28 markets and concluding on October 30 in Beaufort, SC.



These tours will join Awakening Event's currently active Drive-In Theater Tour featuring Casting Crowns.



To provide the maximum value and safety to fans, the tours will once again feature ticketing by the carload (up to 6 per car). All dates on the Drive-In Theater Tour will comply with local guidelines related to COVID-19. A full list of cities and dates for all the tours is available at awakeningevents.com or driveintheatertour.com.



The Drive-In Theater Tour Series, supported by K-Love & AIR1 Radio, and Food for the Hungry, and is exclusively produced by Awakening Events.

