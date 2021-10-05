Artist Zijia Kong to Performing At Phoenix Convention Center This December

Arizona dance artist Zijia Kong will hold a two-days Han festival with Phoenix Wushu Academy on Dec 18 and 19, 2021 at the Phoenix Convention Center. In this Han festival, Zijia Kong will also participate in a solo traditional Chinese Han Dynasty dance performances.

Zijia Kong is a well-known dancer, choreographer and dance teacher in Arizona. She is dance director at Phoenix Wushu Academy ,dancer at DATURA Dance Company, visiting professor at Colorado High School, China promotion representative at International Ballet Barre Fitness Association (IBBFA). She is also a member of many professional dance organizations; Including Arizona Dance Coalition, Collaborative Action Research Network (CARN), National Dance Education Organizations(NDEO) and Chinese Dancers Association, etc.

Speaking about Han festival, Ms. Kong noted "Our mission is to create an event where people of all ages and background can explore and enjoy Chinese and Asian culture. We pride ourselves in celebrating and honoring our Asian heritage and we believe that more people should know about the beauty and richness of our culture and that there shouldn't be any boundaries for cultural appreciation."

Step into the world of Ancient China with the Han Festival. Visit our ancient Chinese marketplace to find a variety of vendors representing a wide range of different cultures. Get ready to enjoy beautiful performances of Wushu, dance, tea-making, face changing and more! Do you like Kung Fu? Watch one of the largest Chinese martial arts competitions called the Phoenix Wushu Nationals right alongside our event. There's even going to be a game center where people of all ages can try ancient Chinese games and win prizes. Do you enjoy dressing up? Cosplayers are always welcome and our Han Festival Costume Contest is the highlight of our event! Photo booths will be available for people to dress up in traditional costumes and take memorable pictures. Food trucks will also be serving delicacies from China, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Japan and many other Asian countries right outside our venue, so you can enjoy delicious Asian cuisine without having to step away from the fun!

Find out more detail at https://www.thehanfestival.com/