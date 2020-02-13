Arizona Broadway Theatre Has Announced 2020-21 Season At Herberger Theater Center

Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) and Herberger Theater Center (HTC) staff and VIPs gathered at an invitation-only reception in the Center Stage lobby at HTC on Thursday, February 6, 2020, to announce the 2020-21 season of shows ABT will produce at HTC in downtown Phoenix.

ABT was made a resident company at HTC in early 2018. The two leading Valley arts organizations have partnered on such successful productions as A Christmas Carol, Beauty and The Beast, Mary Poppins, Sweeney Todd, An American in Paris, and, most recently, the hilarious Addams Family in June 2019. Two productions already on the docket in 2020 include La Cage aux Folles (March 6-22, 2020) and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (July 10-26, 2020).

La Cage aux Folles, with music and lyrics by the legendary Jerry Herman (Mame, Hello Dolly!), is the precursor to the well-known film The Birdcage. The Tony Award-winning production remains one of the most revived, all-time biggest hits of Broadway while Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was made famous on stage and screen by Donny Osmond. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat sizzles with energy, humor, and excitement as it retells the Biblical story rife with prophecy, jealousy, famine, forgiveness, and reconciliation. Tickets for each of these shows are currently available for purchase by going online at azbroadway.org or by calling the central box office at 602.293.3600.

Phoenician and East Valley theatre-goers will be thrilled to learn that kicking off the 2020-21 season and the holiday season will be Elf The Musical running at HTC December 11-29, 2020. Elf The Musical, based on the cherished 2003 holiday film starring Will Ferrell, is a hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy that follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity as well as the true meaning of Christmas.

"Elf The Musical was hugely popular and an overwhelming success last year at our Peoria location," says Brad York, ABT Director of Marketing & Development. "As audiences have made the film a part of their holiday home viewing, the live musical has become a staple for holiday outings with family and friends. We're super excited to bring Buddy's joy of Christmas to new audiences in the Central and East Valley in 2020!"

The second show of the season is the blockbuster Mamma Mia!, which will run March 12 - April 4, 2021. Mamma Mia! is a jukebox musical based on the songs of ABBA, a Swedish pop/dance group from the 1970s and 80s, and one of the most popular international pop groups of all time. ABT produced the show for the Peoria stage in the spring of 2019, performing to near sold-out audiences for the entire run. This Broadway-blockbuster international sensation, which was adapted as a theatrical film starring Meryl Streep, is an unforgettable show filled with love, laughter, and friendship that will leave patrons dancing in the aisles!The third and final show ABT will be producing for the 2020-21 season at HTC is the iconic and well-loved, The Wizard of Oz. Based on the 1939 film, with new songs and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and additional lyrics by Tim Rice, audiences can travel to the Land of Oz with Dorothy and her famous friends all summer. The production will run at ABT in Peoria June 4 - July 10 and then transfer to HTC July 16 - August 21, 2021. This production is sure to be a magnificent vacation adventure for kids of all ages!

For more information about these and other upcoming productions presented at Arizona Broadway Theatre, visit azbroadway.org or call the central box office at (602) 293-3600.





