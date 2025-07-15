2026 Richard P. Stahl Festival of New American Theatre Now Accepting Submissions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Phoenix Theatre Company invites theatre-makers to submit original work for the upcoming 28th Annual Richard P. Stahl Festival of New American Theatre, scheduled for spring 2026.

The Festival welcomes submissions from playwrights, musical theatre creators, composers, and directors who are eager to push boundaries, explore new forms, and share work still in development.

Over the years, this annual event has become a creative home where new work steps into the spotlight. Pieces like ¡Americano!, We Ain't Ever Gonna Breakup: The Hymon and Parfunkel Musical, Let the Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo, and The Roads to Loch Lomond all began their journeys here before making their way to the mainstage.

"Our Festival provides vital resources to artists during the development phase - allowing pieces to make great strides towards a full production while they are with us," said Michelle Chin, the Festival Director. "Our process is artist-centric, encouraging revisions throughout the rehearsal and performance period and tailoring post show discussions centered around the goals of the creative team."

Submissions are open now through August 1, 2025, in the following categories:

· Full-length plays

· Full-length musicals

· Songs for our Composer Lyricist Cabarets

· Directors and playwrights for the 24-Hour Theatre Project

Whether you're an emerging artist or a seasoned voice, this is a space for fresh work and fresh ideas. Arizona-based creators are especially encouraged to apply.

Space is limited! Submissions will close once 300 entries per category have been received.

Artists for next year's Festival will be selected sometime in late October or early November 2025. Submissions that reached the final round for the 2025 Festival will also be considered for the 2026 Festival.

Visit phoenixtheatre.com/newworks for submission links, FAQs, and full details.